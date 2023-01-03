2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ receiving yard leaders
No. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 season Dec.30.
The Vols defeated No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 2022 statistical leaders following the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Tennessee’s season leaders for receiving yards are listed below.
Jalin Hyatt
Donald Page/Getty Images
1,267 yards
Bru McCoy
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
667 yards
Ramel Keyton
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
562 yards
Squirrel White
Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
481 yards
Cedric Tillman
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
417 yards
Princeton Fant
Donald Page/Getty Images
241 yards
Jacob Warren
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
163 yards
Walker Merrill
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
116 yards
Jabari Small
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
106 yards
Jimmy Holiday
AP Photo/John Amis
106 yards