2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ quarterbacks preview

Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Aug. 1 ahead of the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue.

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker by the numbers in 2021

PHOTOS: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker through the years

Ahead of fall training camp, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s quarterbacks on roster. Below are Tennessee’s quarterbacks and their listed classifications, height and weights for the 2022 season.

Hendon Hooker: Redshirt senior, 6-foot-4, 218 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tayven Jackson: Freshman, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Joe Milton III: Redshirt senior, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Gaston Moore: Redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Navy Shuler: Redshirt sophomore, 6-foot, 206 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire