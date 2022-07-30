2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ quarterbacks preview
Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Aug. 1 ahead of the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.
The Vols finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue.
Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.
Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker by the numbers in 2021
Ahead of fall training camp, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s quarterbacks on roster. Below are Tennessee’s quarterbacks and their listed classifications, height and weights for the 2022 season.
Hendon Hooker: Redshirt senior, 6-foot-4, 218 pounds
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tayven Jackson: Freshman, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Joe Milton III: Redshirt senior, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Gaston Moore: Redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Navy Shuler: Redshirt sophomore, 6-foot, 206 pounds
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
