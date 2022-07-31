2022 Tennessee football: Tim Banks previews fall camp

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field.

Ahead of the Vols’ first fall training practice, second-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media and previewed the 2022 season.

Tennessee went 7-6 in Josh Heupel’s first season as head coach in 2021, appearing in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue.

The Vols will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Banks’ preview of Tennessee’s fall training camp can be watched below.

