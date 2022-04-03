2022 TCU Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

TCU football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the TCU schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

2022 TCU Football Schedule

Sept 2 at Colorado

Sept 10 Tarleton State

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 at South Alabama

Oct 1 Oklahoma

Oct 8 at Kansas

Oct 15 Oklahoma State

Oct 22 Kansas State

Oct 29 at West Virginia

Nov 5 Texas Tech

Nov 12 at Texas

Nov 19 at Baylor

Nov 26 Iowa State

TCU Football Schedule: Who do the Horned Frogs have to play on the road?

It depends on how quickly the team can adapt to the Sonny Dykes offense. Going to Colorado isn’t a horrible way to start the season, but it’s certainly not going to be a breeze. Going to South Alabama shouldn’t be bad, but that means there’s only one non-conference home game – Tarleton State.

The big problem is late with three road games in four weeks over the second half, going to West Virginia, Texas, and Baylor. Throw in the road date at Kansas, and the Horned Frogs are away from Fort Worth for half the season.

TCU Football Schedule What To Know: Staying close to home isn't bad

Texas is obviously a big place, but it’s still not a bad thing to stay in-state for most of the season. That’s the nature of the Big 12, but it’s a plus that the only two trips outside of the state are at Kansas and West Virginia.

Yeah, there are six road games, but going to Baylor isn’t exactly a big stretch. Fort Worth isn’t exactly San Diego in late November, but it’s better to get the Iowa State game at home than to have to play up in Ames.

TCU Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

As long as the Horned Frogs can take care of home, they should be okay. That’s not nearly as easy as it sounds.

They should be the underdog against Oklahoma, and possibly Oklahoma State and Iowa State. They should be strong enough to at least split at Kansas and West Virginia, but if they win both of those two they should head into November with a good chance to make some noise in the Big 12 race.

Story continues

That’s a tad ambition with all of the late road games. They should get bowling with this slate, but they’ll need to front-load the wins.

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1