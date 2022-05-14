2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jason DayProfessional golfer
- Justin ThomasAmerican golfer
The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State this week before it crosses the Red River into Oklahoma for the year’s second men’s major — the PGA Championship — next week at Southern Hills.
TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time after its debut last year, and it’s time for the final round.
Sebastian Munoz was able to stay atop the leaderboard for the third straight day with a Saturday 6-under 66. However, Jordan Spieth, fresh off a win at the RBC Heritage, went full attack mode during the third round and fired an 8-under 64. Justin Thomas also signed for a 64 and is three shots back.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Byron Nelson: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard
Tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Xander Schauffele, Justin Lower, Pat Perez
10:30 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Scott Stallings, Alex Noren
10:40 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Matt Kuchar
10:50 a.m.
Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini, Vince Whaley
11:00 a.m.
Mito Pereira, Davis Skinns, Michael Thompson
11:10 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge, Carlos Ortiz
11:20 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Trey Mullinax, Austin Smotherman
11:30 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Seamus Power, Joohyung Kim
11:40 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun
11:50 a.m.
Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky, Peter Malnati
12:00 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Beau Hossler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:10 p.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Palmer, Davis Riley
12:20 p.m.
James Hahn, Justin Thomas, K.H. Lee
12:30 p.m.
Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
10th tee
Tee time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett
10:30 a.m.
Matthew NeSmith, Paul Barjon, Seth Reeves
10:40 a.m.
Branden Grace, Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari
10:50 a.m.
Conrad Shindler, Dylan Frittelli, Adam Scott
11:00 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Bill Haas, Emiliano Grillo
11:10 a.m.
Lanto Griffin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren
11:20 a.m.
Ian Poulter, Cameron Champ, Vaughn Taylor
11:30 a.m.
Matthias Schwab, Marc Leishman, Peter Uihlein
11:40 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Jason Day
11:50 a.m.
Adam Svensson, Kyle Wilshire, Sahith Theegala
12:00 p.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Martin Trainer
12:10 p.m.
Michael Gligic, Andrew Novak, Jhonattan Vegas
12:20 p.m.
Jared Wolfe, Max McGreevy, Dawie van der Walt
12:30 p.m.
Wesley Bryan, Patton Kizzire, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Sunday, May 15th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.
List
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, field notes, best bets and PGA Tour picks