2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round

The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State this week before it crosses the Red River into Oklahoma for the year’s second men’s major — the PGA Championship — next week at Southern Hills.

TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time after its debut last year, and it’s time for the final round.

Sebastian Munoz was able to stay atop the leaderboard for the third straight day with a Saturday 6-under 66. However, Jordan Spieth, fresh off a win at the RBC Heritage, went full attack mode during the third round and fired an 8-under 64. Justin Thomas also signed for a 64 and is three shots back.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Byron Nelson: Leaderboard

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:20 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Lower, Pat Perez

10:30 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Scott Stallings, Alex Noren

10:40 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m.

Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini, Vince Whaley

11:00 a.m.

Mito Pereira, Davis Skinns, Michael Thompson

11:10 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge, Carlos Ortiz

11:20 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Trey Mullinax, Austin Smotherman

11:30 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Seamus Power, Joohyung Kim

11:40 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun

11:50 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky, Peter Malnati

12:00 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Beau Hossler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:10 p.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Palmer, Davis Riley

12:20 p.m.

James Hahn, Justin Thomas, K.H. Lee

12:30 p.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

10th tee

Tee time

Players

10:20 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

10:30 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Paul Barjon, Seth Reeves

10:40 a.m.

Branden Grace, Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari

10:50 a.m.

Conrad Shindler, Dylan Frittelli, Adam Scott

11:00 a.m.

Adam Schenk, Bill Haas, Emiliano Grillo

11:10 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

11:20 a.m.

Ian Poulter, Cameron Champ, Vaughn Taylor

11:30 a.m.

Matthias Schwab, Marc Leishman, Peter Uihlein

11:40 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Jason Day

11:50 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Kyle Wilshire, Sahith Theegala

12:00 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Martin Trainer

12:10 p.m.

Michael Gligic, Andrew Novak, Jhonattan Vegas

12:20 p.m.

Jared Wolfe, Max McGreevy, Dawie van der Walt

12:30 p.m.

Wesley Bryan, Patton Kizzire, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Sunday, May 15th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

