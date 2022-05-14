2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round

The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State this week before it crosses the Red River into Oklahoma for the year’s second men’s major next week at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.

TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time after its debut last year, and it’s time for the weekend.

After opening with a record-breaking 60, Sebastian Munoz followed up his Thursday performance with a 3-under 69 on Friday afternoon. He’s tied for the lead with David Skinns and Ryan Palmer.

Jordan Spieth used an incredible shot from the trees on his way to a second-round 65 and sits at 12 under for the tournament, three back of the lead.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Byron Nelson: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard
Byron Nelson: Notable names to miss the cut

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:20 a.m.

Joohyun Kim, James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax

10:40 a.m.

Jason Day, Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini

10:50 a.m.

Davis Riley, Adam Scott, Tom Hoge

11:00 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Brice Garnett

11:10 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Carlos Ortiz, David Lipsky

11:20 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard, Emiliano Grillo

11:30 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Matthias Schwab, Lanto Griffin

11:40 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy, Scott Stallings

11:50 a.m.

Mito Pereira, Alex Noren, J.J Spaun

12:00 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Hideki Matsuyama, Seamus Power

12:10 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, K.H. Lee, Jason Kokrak

12:20 p.m.

Justin Lower, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann

12:30 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, David Skinns, Sebastian Munoz

10th tee

Tee time

Players

10:20 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Michael Thompson, Ian Poulter

10:30 a.m.

Austin Smotherman, Paul Barjon, Taylor Moore

10:40 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Vince Whaley, Vaughn Taylor

10:50 a.m.

Pat Perez, Adam Svensson, Dawie van der Walt

11:00 a.m.

Andrew Novak, Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m.

Bill Haas, Seth Reeves, Kyle Wilshire

11:20 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Jhonattan Vegas, Branden Grace

11:30 a.m.

Nate Lashley, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari, Chesson Hadley

11:50 a.m.

Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren, Jared Wolfe

12:00 p.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Max McGreevy, Matthew NeSmith

12:10 p.m.

Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele

12:20 p.m.

Martin Trainer, Patton Kizzire, Tyler Duncan

12:30 p.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Conrad Shindler, Michael Gligic

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, May 14th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 15th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

