2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round
The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State this week before it crosses the Red River into Oklahoma for the year’s second men’s major next week at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.
TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time after its debut last year, and it’s time for the weekend.
After opening with a record-breaking 60, Sebastian Munoz followed up his Thursday performance with a 3-under 69 on Friday afternoon. He’s tied for the lead with David Skinns and Ryan Palmer.
Jordan Spieth used an incredible shot from the trees on his way to a second-round 65 and sits at 12 under for the tournament, three back of the lead.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Joohyun Kim, James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax
10:40 a.m.
Jason Day, Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini
10:50 a.m.
Davis Riley, Adam Scott, Tom Hoge
11:00 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Brice Garnett
11:10 a.m.
Matt Kuchar, Carlos Ortiz, David Lipsky
11:20 a.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard, Emiliano Grillo
11:30 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Matthias Schwab, Lanto Griffin
11:40 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy, Scott Stallings
11:50 a.m.
Mito Pereira, Alex Noren, J.J Spaun
12:00 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Hideki Matsuyama, Seamus Power
12:10 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, K.H. Lee, Jason Kokrak
12:20 p.m.
Justin Lower, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann
12:30 p.m.
Ryan Palmer, David Skinns, Sebastian Munoz
10th tee
Tee time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Michael Thompson, Ian Poulter
10:30 a.m.
Austin Smotherman, Paul Barjon, Taylor Moore
10:40 a.m.
Cameron Champ, Vince Whaley, Vaughn Taylor
10:50 a.m.
Pat Perez, Adam Svensson, Dawie van der Walt
11:00 a.m.
Andrew Novak, Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk
11:10 a.m.
Bill Haas, Seth Reeves, Kyle Wilshire
11:20 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Jhonattan Vegas, Branden Grace
11:30 a.m.
Nate Lashley, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
11:40 a.m.
Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari, Chesson Hadley
11:50 a.m.
Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren, Jared Wolfe
12:00 p.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Max McGreevy, Matthew NeSmith
12:10 p.m.
Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele
12:20 p.m.
Martin Trainer, Patton Kizzire, Tyler Duncan
12:30 p.m.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Conrad Shindler, Michael Gligic
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, May 14th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, May 15th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
