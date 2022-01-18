2022 Super Bowl: Schedule, Time, TV Channel, How to watch

2022 Super Bowl information originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, as teams battle it out for a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. With just eight teams left following Wild Card weekend, we'll soon find out who the true contenders for the NFL's crown jewel are.

Here's everything you need to know before the Super Bowl, including broadcast info, halftime performers and betting odds.

How to watch 2022 Super Bowl

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA - home of the LA Rams and Chargers

What: Super Bowl 56

When: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBC Sports App

2022 Super Bowl halftime show

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez highlighted the last two years of Super Bowl halftime performers.

2022 Super Bowl odds, via PointsBet

Green Bay Packers: +375

Kansas City Chiefs: +400

Buffalo Bills: +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +550

Los Angeles Rams: +700

Future Super Bowl dates and locations

2023: Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII - Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

2025: Super Bowl LIX - Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Last 10 Super Bowl champions (MVP)

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady)

2020: Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes)

2019: New England Patriots (Julian Edelman)

2018: Philadelphia Eagles (Nick Foles)

2017: New England Patriots (Tom Brady)

2016: Denver Broncos (Von Miller)

2015: New England Patriots (Tom Brady)

2014: Seattle Seahawks (Malcolm Smith)

2013: Baltimore Ravens (Joe Flacco)

2012: New York Giants (Eli Manning)