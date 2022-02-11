Who are the 2022 Super Bowl officials, referee for Rams vs. Bengals?

Super Bowl 56 kicks off this Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles featuring a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. With two teams hungry to walk away with The Vince Lombardy Trophy, the officiating crew will be on high alert. When one call can change a game in either direction, the referees will make sure there are no clear and obvious fouls.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2022

The NFL officially revealed the referees for the 2022 Super Bowl and we’ve got you covered with some more details. Don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on NBC and streaming on Peacock this Sunday. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Who is the referee for Super Bowl 56?

Referee: Ron Torbert

The referee for Super Bowl LVI is Ron Torbert, an NFL veteran who began back in 2010 as a side judge. He had his first stint as a referee in 2014 and has been a referee in six playoff games. Torbert will be making his first Super Bowl appearance and will do so as the head official for the Super Bowl in 2022.

READ MORE: Who is performing at this year’s halftime show? What about the national anthem?

Torbert’s most recent playoff referee experience came this year in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Green Bay Packers. According to NFLpenalties.com, Ron Torbert’s crew ranked fourth in fewest flags per game and fifth in fewest penalty yards per game. It should be noted, however, that Torbert will not be officiating with his normal crew. In addition to Torbert, three more officials will be making their first Super Bowl appearance. The other four officials have seven combined Super Bowls under their belt.

Who are the officials for Super Bowl 56?

Down Judge: Derrick Bowers – Officiating since 2003 – Officiated on Super Bowl XLIII crew

Line Judge: Carl Johnson – Veteran official and former Vice President of Officiating for the NFL – Officiated on Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XXXIX crew

Story continues

Back Judge: Scott Helverson – Officiated on Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLV crew

Field Judge: Rick Patterson – Officiated on Super Bowl XXXVII and Super Bowl LIV crew

Umpire: Bryan Neale – Officiating since 2014. First time officiating a Super Bowl

Side Judge: Keith Washington – First time officiating a Super Bowl

Replay Official: Roddy Ames – First time officiating a Super Bowl

Super Bowl Odds, Previews & Picks

Check out NBC Sports Edge for an in-depth Super Bowl preview and betting odds

ProFootballTalk’s Super Bowl LVI Picks

Who are the 2022 Super Bowl officials, referee for Rams vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBCSports.com