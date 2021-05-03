2022 Super Bowl odds: Where 49ers stand after 2021 NFL Draft

Where 49ers' Super Bowl LVI odds stand after 2021 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers chose their new franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Trey Lance with the third overall pick. After the dust settled and each team's class was set in stone, the 49ers saw their odds for winning Super Bowl LVI get a slight bump.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are in a tie for the fifth-best odds at bringing home a Lombardi Trophy next February, along with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at plus-1200 (bet $100 to win $1200, all odds provided by our partner, PointsBet). You can see the list of the best odds below.

Kansas City Chiefs (+450)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700)

Buffalo Bills (+1100)

Green Bay Packers (+1100)

Baltimore Ravens (+1200)

Los Angeles Rams (+1200)

San Francisco 49ers (+1200)

Cleveland Browns (+1800)

Denver Broncos (+1800)

Per PointsBet, the 49ers' odds at winning Super Bowl LVI were +1500 prior to this past weekend's draft.

In addition to Lance, the 49ers added a bulldozing guard out of Notre Dame in Aaron Banks, former Ohio State star tailback Trey Sermon and a talented cornerback in Michigan product Ambry Thomas on the first two days of the draft.

Injuries spoiled what was supposed to be a "Revenge Tour" of sorts in 2020, after the 49ers were a few plays away from winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the 49ers can stay healthy and quarterback play improves from Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Lance if he indeed gets some significant playing time, the 49ers should be right in the conversation among the top contenders for a Super Bowl this season.

