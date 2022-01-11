2022 Super Bowl odds: How 49ers' chances compare to NFL playoff teams

How 49ers' Super Bowl odds compare to other playoff teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trailing 17-0 in the first half of Sunday’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers defied the odds and completed an improbable comeback win to punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs.

Now officially in the postseason bracket, the numbers are stacked against San Francisco again.

As of Monday night, PointsBet is giving the 49ers +2500 odds to win Super Bowl LVI, meaning a $100 bet would win you $2,500.

San Francisco’s +2500 odds rank 11th out of the 14 playoff teams. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500), Philadelphia Eagles (+5000) and Los Vegas Raiders (+4000) have lower betting odds than the 49ers.

Pittsburgh survived quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song and went 9-7-1. The Eagles have the worst record (9-8) of any playoff team this season and -- like San Francisco -- the Raiders earned a trip to the postseason with a win in Week 18.

To put it into perspective, the Green Bay Packers have the league’s best odds to win the Super Bowl at +375, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+450) and Buffalo Bills (+700).

The Packers boast MVP-favorite Aaron Rodgers under center as well as the NFL’s top record this season at 13-4. Kansas City and Buffalo also feature stars at quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen and were given better odds to win it all than the Tennessee Titans, the AFC’s top seed.

During the regular season, San Francisco went 4-4 against teams now in the playoffs, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, Eagles and Rams (twice) and losing to the Arizona Cardinals (twice), Packers and Titans.

PointsBet doesn’t like the 49ers’ chances to claim the conference title, either. San Francisco was given +1200 odds to win the NFC Championship, tied with the Cardinals for the fifth-best of the seven teams. The Eagles (+3300) are again the longshot in that category, while Green Bay (+170) is the favorite.

Winning the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title is, of course, the 49ers’ long-term goal, but first, coach Kyle Shanahan and company will have to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. As of Monday night, PointsBet labels San Francisco as a +3 underdog in the contest, meaning Dallas would have to win by more than three points for a bet on the 49ers to lose.

When the game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium, it’ll mark the first playoff meeting between the 49ers and Cowboys since three consecutive NFC Championship clashes from 1992-94.

Underdogs or not, the 49ers have proven all season they’re capable of overcoming the odds.

