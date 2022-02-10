2022 Super Bowl commercials: Watch leaked ads that will air on Sunday during Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl 56 is just days away and while attention will be on the game being played between the Bengals and Rams, plenty of viewers will be talking about the commercials that air during breaks in action. Which companies will you see during Super Bowl LVI live on NBC and Peacock? And how much do these ads cost to air? See below for a sneak peek of this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials.
READ MORE: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV info
When is the Super Bowl this year and how can I watch it?
Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: Pregame coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET; Game coverage at 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com
How much does it cost to advertise during the Super Bowl?
Going all the way back to the first Super Bowl in 1967, the average price of an advertisement was anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500. Now, in 2022, you need $6.5 million to air a 30-second spot: the most expensive average cost for a Super Bowl commercial in NFL history. Check out a complete year-by-year list of the cost to advertise at the Super Bowl.
Watch Super Bowl commercials 2022
Amazon featuring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Josh
Bic EZ Reach Lighters featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
BMA USA featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger
Booking.com featuring Idris Elba
Budweiser – A Clydesdale’s Journey
Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda featuring Guy Fieri
Bud Light NEXT
Busch Beer
Carvana
Cheetos, Doritos Flamin’ Hot
Lays featuring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd
Nissan featuring Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista
Pepsi featuring Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw and Victor Cruz
Planet Fitness featuring Lindsay Logan
Rakuten featuring Hannah Waddingham
Sam’s Club featuring Kevin Hart
Squarespace featuring Zendaya
Uber Eats featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun
Vroom
WeatherTech
Read more NFL
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer, date, length,... How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV channel,... Who is playing Super Bowl halftime show 2022? Performers, date, how to watch,...
2022 Super Bowl commercials: Watch leaked ads that will air on Sunday during Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on NBCSports.com