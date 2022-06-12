2022 Steelers training camp: Tight end

In the current NFL meta, the more offense you can get out of your tight end, the more challenging it is for opposing defenses. The Pittsburgh Steelers current crop of tight ends is as good as this team has had in several years. Let’s take a look at the Steelers tight ends heading into training camp.

Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In the right offense, Pat Freiermuth could be one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. He’s got the size and body control to dominate matchups and is easily this offense’s secret weapon in the red zone.

Zach Gentry

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I have to admit I didn’t see the potential in Zach Gentry when the Steelers drafted him. But last season we saw a big jump from the huge target as a blocker and proved to be an adequate receiving threat.

Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The rookie Connor Heyward has a fascinating set of skills and could be the gadget guy as a runner and receiver the offense needs.

Kevin Rader

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rader is a very good blocker who now finds himself on the roster bubble as the third tight end with Heyward on the roster.

Jace Sternberger

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sternberger is a camp body who could stick around on the practice squad.

