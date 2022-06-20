2022 Steelers training camp: Safety
The big news last week out of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the massive new contract All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got. This locks one of the top safeties into the roster for the long term. Pittsburgh also got their other starting safety back after testing the waters of free agency. Let’s take a look at this talented group as training camp approaches.
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
One of the best all-around safeties in the NFL. Fitzpatrick needs to get back to his 2020 form and create more splash plays.
Terrell Edmunds
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers
The team’s starting strong safety from last season. Edmunds played great football the second half of last season and just needs to hold off Damontae Kazee to start again this season.
Damontae Kazee
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Kazee was signed to start at strong safety and should get a fair shot to beat out Terrell Edmunds.
Tre Norwood
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers
Norwood is an excellent player who moves effortlessly between cornerback and safety.
Donovan Stiner
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
Probably a longshot to make the final roster unless he makes a splash on special teams.
Karl Joseph
Peter Read Miller/AP
Former first-round pick who should have a chance to compete for snaps in training camp
Miles Killebrew
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
Solid backup and star on special teams. Should be safe for the final roster.
