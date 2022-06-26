2022 Steelers training camp: Offensive tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some sweeping changes to the roster this offseason. It only makes sense given the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the level of talent in the AFC. One position that didn’t get much attention was offensive tackle. Let’s take a look at the position heading into training camp.

Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Moore was thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie and played admirably at left tackle. He returns to that role this season.

Chuks Okorafor

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Okorafor returns with a new contract to once again be the team’s starting right tackle. Hopefully Okorafor can improve his run blocking and work on his consistency.

John Leglue

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The team’s top returning reserve offensive tackle is Leglue. He’s a very typical Steelers-type of lineman. Works hard and does a little of everything well without bring outstanding in any area.

Joe Haeg

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Haeg is another top returning reserve who will be called upon to back up Moore and Okorafor

Chaz Green

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Green has been on and off the Steelers practice squad and active roster. Probably a longshot to make the final roster.

Jordan Tucker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker is a massive rookie out of North Carolina who is a perfect candidate for the practice squad.

Jake Dixon

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dixon is likely a camp body who won’t make the final roster.

Trent Scott

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Scott is a nice sleeper guy to impress at training camp. Scott has 53 career games with Chargers and Panthers and 19 starts. Scott might not end up a starter this season but could be a very important depth player.

