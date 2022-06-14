2022 Steelers training camp: Inside linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the inside linebacker position all squared away when they drafted Ryan Shazier. But since Shazier suffered his career-ending injury in 2017, the team has been trying without success to replace him. Let’s take a look at who the Steelers have to choose from this year after more changes.

Devin Bush

It’s time for Devin Bush to put all the problems aside from the start of his career and play like the guy Pittsburgh traded up to draft in 2019. Bush has all the potential in the world but must put his torn ACL behind him.

Myles Jack

The Steelers big signing on defense was Myles Jack. A tackling machine, Jack might end up being the best inside linebacker on the team when it is all said and done.

Robert Spillane

Robert Spillane is the team’s top reserve inside linebacker and a solid all-around guy. He doesn’t stand out in any areas but is adequate in coverage and is a smart, physical run defender.

Ulysees Gilbert III

Ulysees Gilbert enters his fourth season with Pittsburgh and is a star on special teams. This could be his best shot to crack the depth chart on defense as well with his speed and athleticism.

Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen is a special team’s ace and has been a nice hybrid linebacker/safety on defense as a fill-in player.

Buddy Johnson

I thought Buddy Johnson would have a greater impact on defense last season as a rookie but it never happened due to an injury. Johnson has a lot of competition for just a couple of roster spots this time around.

Mark Robinson

Rookie Mark Robinson has already impressed at minicamp with his energy and physicality. The converted running back plays with a great forward lean working downhill and is one to watch.

