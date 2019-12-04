2022 in-state QB talks Georgia visit

Haf1iqhfwn7slw2mqxzd

A name that is picking up steam on the recruiting trail is 2022 quarterback Jacurri Brown. The 6-foot-3, 192 pound sophomore out of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes has made many big plays this season and his name is starting to get out there.

Virginia Tech has offered and the Hokies will not be the last. Brown is a dual-threat signal caller that will attract a lot of attention in the coming months.

He is already on the Georgia radar and he was in Athens for the Kentucky game.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"My visit to Georgia was a great experience," said Brown. "It was better than expected. I liked the size of the stadium and the atmosphere.

"Some other highlights were the food, the fourth quarter lighting of the stadium and the loyal fans in the rain.

"I got to talk to coach James Coley and he likes what he sees in me and he said that I have developed a lot.

"Georgia has been showing interest since the spring and I am hopeful that I get an offer from them, but I do not want to get ahead of myself.

"It would mean a lot to get an offer from Georgia. It would up my recruiting status and it is a great school."

RIVALS REACTION

Georgia definitely has its eye on Brown. He has one offer now, but that is expected to change much sooner than later. On the season, he has passed for over 1,000 yards and rushed for over 1,100 yards with a total of 22 touchdowns in 12 games. He wants to play in an offensive scheme that he feels his game fits as a dual-threat quarterback. Brown grew up a fan of Ohio State and his favorite player was Michael Vick.

