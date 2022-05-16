2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a laborious season, the chase for the Cup is underway.

There will be four rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs – including the first round, the second round, the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final. Each series in all rounds will be a best-of-seven series. Sixteen teams total made the Stanley Cup playoffs, eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference.

The eight teams from the Eastern Conference include the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

As for the Western Conference, we have the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

Now it’s time for the postseason. Here’s everything you need to know from the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

How to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

When are the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The regular season ended on Friday, April 29, with the exception of one game on Sunday, May 1 between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs commenced three days later on Monday, May 2.

The finals will take place at some point in June.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV?

Disney (ESPN, ABC) and Turner Sports (TNT, TBS) have agreed to new deals with the NHL. Half of the games for the first three rounds will be on TNT and the other half will either be on ESPN or ABC.

Playoff coverage will be available for Canadian viewers via Sportsnet.

Stanley Cup Playoff Bracket: First Round

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Game 1: Colorado won 7-2

Game 2: Colorado won 2-1 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado won 7-3

Game 4: Colorado won 5-3

Minnesota Wild (2) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

Game 1: St. Louis won 4-0

Game 2: Minnesota won 6-2

Game 3: Minnesota won 5-1

Game 4: St. Louis won 5-2

Game 5: St. Louis won 5-2

Game 6: St. Louis won 5-1

Story continues

Calgary Flames (1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC1)

Game 1: Calgary won 1-0

Game 2: Dallas won 2-0

Game 3: Dallas won 4-2

Game 4: Calgary won 4-1

Game 5: Calgary won 3-1

Game 6: Dallas won 4-2

Game 7: Calgary won 3-2 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3)

Game 1: Los Angeles won 4-3

Game 2: Edmonton won 6-0

Game 3: Edmonton won 8-2

Game 4: Los Angeles won 4-0

Game 5: Los Angeles won 5-4 (OT)

Game 6: Edmonton won 4-2

Game 7: Edmonton won 2-0

Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers (1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)

Game 1: Washington won 4-2

Game 2: Florida won 5-1

Game 3: Washington won 6-1

Game 4: Florida won 3-2

Game 5: Florida won 5-3

Game 6: Florida won 4-3 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Game 1: Toronto won 5-0

Game 2: Tampa Bay won 5-3

Game 3: Toronto won 5-2

Game 4: Tampa Bay won 7-3

Game 5: Toronto won 4-3

Game 6: Tampa Bay won 4-3

Game 7: Tampa Bay won 2-1

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Game 1: Carolina won 5-1

Game 2: Carolina won 5-2

Game 3: Boston won 4-2

Game 4: Boston won 5-2

Game 5: Carolina won 5-1

Game 6: Boston won 5-2

Game 7: Carolina won 3-2

New York Rangers (2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3)