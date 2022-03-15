2022 Spring Preview: What does tight end look like for the Oklahoma Sooners?

Oklahoma received steady if not spectacular play from its tight ends a season ago. Jeremiah Hall, who entered the 2022 NFL draft, finished last season as OU’s leading tight end with 32 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns. His receptions total and receiving touchdowns were tied for third-highest for Oklahoma and his receiving yardage ranked fifth on the team.

Where does Hall’s departure leave Oklahoma entering the 2022 spring season, and what does the tight end position group look like moving forward? We’ve broken down the wide receivers and the quarterbacks heading into spring ball, now let’s take a look at Oklahoma’s tight ends.

Key Return: Brayden Willis

Brayden Willis gave Sooner Nation good news in early January when he announced on his podcast, “The Podcast on the Prairie,” that he was coming back to OU for another season.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end’s return provides some much-needed experience at a position that suffered several key departures. Willis made eight starts for Oklahoma during the 2021 season, and he appeared in all 13 games. He finished 2021 with 15 receptions for 177 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs. Over the course of Willis’ career, he has appeared in 45 games, hauled in 36 receptions for 484 yards and has six touchdown catches.

Now that Hall has moved on, the Arlington, Texas, native will be expected to take on the largest role of his career. Oklahoma associate head coach and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley recently commented on the importance of Willis’ return ahead of the start of the Sooners’ spring practices on March 22.

“I love my room. I was so happy to have Brayden (Willis) back, for so many reasons. He’s obviously a great football player and really came on making plays in the last couple games. But above that, he is just the type of person you want on your football team. That is the kind of person you want to build your team around, because of his mentality, how he approaches every single day, and obviously he can play ball, too,” Finley said.

Other returnees

Carsten Groos

Jackson Sumlin

Oklahoma returns a pair of walk-on tight ends in Carsten Groos from Anderson High School in Austin, Texas, and Jackson Sumlin from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. Groos played one game last season; he had an 8-yard reception against Western Carolina. Sumlin played in 10 games and finished with four receptions for 25 yards.

Key additions

Kaden Helms

Jason Llewellyn

Daniel Parker Jr.

Oklahoma signed a pair of tight ends in its 2022 class, Kaden Helms from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska and Jason Llewellyn out of Aledo High School in Texas. Helms was ranked as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 16 tight end in the 2022 class in the 247Sports composite, while Llewellyn was rated a four-star prospect and the country’s No. 13 tight end according to ESPN. Both Helms and Llewellyn are listed as 6-foot-5 tight ends by Oklahoma.

“The two young guys, I couldn’t be more pleased with how they’ve worked. They come in; they don’t say a word. They go to work. And they really can’t say a word because those two older guys will tell them to be quiet. You know what I mean? But that’s good. They understand that, and they’re not trying to overstep. They want to learn from those guys because they know how successful they’ve been, how long they’ve been doing it. Both of those guys are professional. And so my goal for them is to get them to that level as fast as we possibly can, and then everything else will take care of itself. And they’ve done a great job of that,” Finley said of Helms and Llewellyn.

The Sooners also brought in transfer portal addition Daniel Parker Jr. from Missouri. Parker recorded 12 receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns with the Tigers in 2021. His most productive season at Missouri was in 2019 when he finished with 15 grabs for 140 yards. Over the course of his four years at Missouri, Parker made 41 catches for 337 yards with four touchdown receptions.

“As you guys know, he hasn’t made a whole bunch of catches in his career, but if you talk to anybody on our football team right now, they say, ‘That guy is somebody I want to play with.’ I got chill bumps just talking about it because he does not care if he catches a ball, and that’s what makes him special. But he has told me 14 times I can’t wait to put the pads on. And in addition to that, he’s bringing the young guys along. He wants to get those guys involved. He’s extremely smart, extremely intelligent,” Finley said of Parker.

Key losses

Jeremiah Hall

Austin Stogner

Hall emerged as OU’s most productive tight end last season. Meanwhile, Austin Stogner looked like the heir apparent to Mark Andrews and Grant Calcaterra at Oklahoma. It didn’t turn out that way. An injury sustained against Kansas in 2020 really slowed Stogner’s progress at OU. Stogner finished the 2020 season with 26 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns, but he finished last year with just 14 grabs and 166 yards and three touchdowns. Stogner has since transferred to South Carolina.

Projected starter

Brayden Willis

Again, this looks like Willis’ job to really take hold of, run away with and enjoy a breakout season. He’s been plenty productive for Oklahoma in the past, but there were always other really talented and equally or more experienced options. Now, Willis is the most experienced option. There’s still plenty of talent for OU, but, with one addition in Parker being known more for his blocking than his receiving and the other two additions being true freshmen, it’s officially Willis’ time to shine. This is precisely what he came back to Oklahoma for.

Under the radar player

Daniel Parker Jr.

The two true freshmen will have the opportunity to make impacts right away, but it’s Parker that brings Power Five experience to the table immediately. Even if Parker isn’t the most productive pass-catching target, what he will add to the running game for Oklahoma can’t be forgotten or diminished.

Position battle to watch

The interesting battle with the tight ends will be watching how Helms and Llewellyn progress throughout the spring and into the fall. Both were mid-year enrollees, so that will help jumpstart the opportunities for both to contribute in their first seasons. Watching how this shakes out in the spring could give an indication as to who leads for legitimate playing time in the first season under head coach Brent Venables and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

