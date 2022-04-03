2022 Spring Football Game Attendance Tracker

For a number of years, I took up an interest in monitoring spring football game attendance. Knowing how much pride some schools put into their spring game crowds and comparing it with schools that don’t give it a second thought was always intriguing to me. Spring football has always been a signature event for a number of schools, most notably in the south where the weather tends to be warmer, but it wasn’t until I took on the mission to track every FBS school’s spring game attendance that I realized just how much more spring football games seem to be a part of the fan experience for schools in the SEC and Big Ten than other conferences.

I tracked spring game attendance figures for a string of years while working as a contributor to College Football Talk on NBC Sports, and I even had a handful of spreadsheets that kept annual records of these figures. Sadly, College Football Talk is no more and those detailed records have been lost for good. Fortunately, my coverage and unofficial crowning of spring game attendance champions for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 still exist. And I’m honored that my coverage of such information was viewed and shared by multiple schools over the years, including UCF and Virginia Tech in 2016.

So, now that college football’s calendar appears to be back to business as usual after two years of pandemic issues canceling spring football entirely or reducing the number of fans who would be able to attend a spring game, I figured now is as good a time as any to get back to monitoring the spring game crowds.

April is the busy month for spring game attendances as the weekends will soon be full of spring games across the major conferences, with the middle of April hitting its stride for a couple of weeks that will include the traditional heavy hitters when it comes to spring football game attendance (Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Nebraska, and Ohio State are all big draws, historically).

This list will keep track of and rank the spring game attendance across the nation this season.

Story continues

This list was last updated on April 3, 2022.

No attendance figures have been made available for Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Missouri, and Syracuse.

Georgia State

Date: April 2, 2022

Reported attendance: 4,200 (source)

1

1

1

1