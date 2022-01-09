2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions Sunday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour has kicked off the 2022 calendar year in paradise.
A 38-player field full of winners is at Kapalua’s Plantation Course once again for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Cameron Smith entered the third round with a three-shot lead. He fired a Saturday 9 under 64 — and he got caught.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm seems to be unstoppable, playing his last 12 holes 11-under during the third round tying Justin Thomas for the course record (a record Thomas set a few hours before Rahm finished).
The Aussie and Spaniard are five shots clear of the next name on the leaderboard, Daniel Berger.
Check out the tee times and TV/streaming info for the third round. All times are listed are ET.
Sentry TOC: Leaderboard | Yardage book
Tee times
Tee time
Players
12:50 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak
1:00 p.m.
Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace
1:10 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, K.H. Lee
1:20 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Harris English
1:30 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Lucas Herbert
1:40 p.m.
Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka
1:50 p.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Spieth
2:00 p.m.
Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo
2:10 p.m.
Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim
2:20 p.m.
Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa
2:35 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
2:45 p.m.
Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
2:55 p.m.
Kevin Na, Max Homa
2:05 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink
2:15 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis
2:25 p.m.
Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas
2:35 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay
2:45 p.m.
Daniel Berger, Matt Jones
2:55 p.m.
Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is now the streaming home for PGA Tour Live. All times ET.
Sunday, Jan. 9
TV
NBC: 4-6 p.m.
Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 1:30-8 p.m.
