2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions Sunday tee times, TV info

Riley Hamel
·2 min read
The PGA Tour has kicked off the 2022 calendar year in paradise.

A 38-player field full of winners is at Kapalua’s Plantation Course once again for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Cameron Smith entered the third round with a three-shot lead. He fired a Saturday 9 under 64 — and he got caught.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm seems to be unstoppable, playing his last 12 holes 11-under during the third round tying Justin Thomas for the course record (a record Thomas set a few hours before Rahm finished).

The Aussie and Spaniard are five shots clear of the next name on the leaderboard, Daniel Berger.

Check out the tee times and TV/streaming info for the third round. All times are listed are ET.

Sentry TOC: Leaderboard | Yardage book

Tee times

Tee time

Players

12:50 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

1:00 p.m.

Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace

1:10 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, K.H. Lee

1:20 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, Harris English

1:30 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Lucas Herbert

1:40 p.m.

Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka

1:50 p.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Spieth

2:00 p.m.

Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo

2:10 p.m.

Seamus Power, Si Woo Kim

2:20 p.m.

Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa

2:35 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

2:45 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

2:55 p.m.

Kevin Na, Max Homa

2:05 p.m.

Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink

2:15 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis

2:25 p.m.

Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas

2:35 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay

2:45 p.m.

Daniel Berger, Matt Jones

2:55 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is now the streaming home for PGA Tour Live. All times ET.

Sunday, Jan. 9

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.
Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 1:30-8 p.m.

