2022 Senior Bowl: Winners, losers from Day 1 practices

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl kicked off on Tuesday with the National and American teams starting their practices.

Which players impressed? Which players disappointed?

Here are my picks for the biggest winners and losers from the first day of on-field action.

Winner: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Johnson was arguably the best player on the field on Tuesday. With a combination of power, his tentacle-like arms, physicality, and an array of pass rush moves, he consistently lived in the backfield. The former Florida State product raised eyebrows with a spin move on Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard in the early stages of one-on-ones, and they both got the spotlight at the end of practice where Johnson put Kinnard on the turf before losing the next two. If stays hot the rest of the week, Johnson could see himself taken in the first round.

Winner: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

After dominating at a lower level, the 6-foot-4 wideout carried that over against some of the nation’s top cornerbacks, flashing big-play ability on Tuesday. The big and long target consistently made himself open with smooth routes and reeled in catches away from his body frame in one-on-ones. In addition, his catch-and-run ability was on display, as Watson clocked in at No. 5 in max speed according to Zebra Technology at 20.71 mph.

Winner: DT Travis Jones, UConn

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In a relatively average interior defensive line class, Jones made his case to shoot up rankings. In one-on-ones, he displayed the upfield disruptiveness with power and length that was compromising blockers from the snap and the anchor strength to make him immovable in the run game. The 6-foot-4 and 328 pounder is showing to be the perfect 0-1-technique with mismatch ability in an odd front.

Winner: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Johnson entered as one of the top interior offensive linemen and he backed up his billing on Tuesday. Getting reps at left guard and at center (which he never played before), he was a dominant presence. In one-on-ones, Johnson played with a very good anchor and punch at the point of attack to seal a strong pocket. During the team portion, he showed great leg drive and tenacity, consistently moving defenders off the ball to open lanes.

Story continues

Winner: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

McBride, the John Mackey Award winner, matched what was on tape. Not only did he flash by catching nearly everything thrown his way, but McBride showed athleticism in his routes to create separation, running through arm tackles to pick up yards after the catch and finishing plays with aggression. Further, McBride displayed good form and hand usage as a blocker.

.

Winner: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not that easy for running backs to set themselves apart from the pack with contact not allowed in the early phases of practices. However, it was hard not to notice White, as he showed excellent vision and patience to wait for blocks to develop and holes to open up. Once those became available, it was one cut and great burst and acceleration into open space. White also fielded punts, but he wasn’t given many opportunities to return due to incompetent punting.

Winner: CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The defensive backs were a highlight of the American team’s practice, with Roger McCreary and Tariq Woolen being other notable standouts. But the former Tiger really caught my attention with his smooth feet, good body control, physicality, and disruption at the catch point. His teammate, Andrew Booth Jr., is going to be a first-rounder, but Goodrich should provide great value on Day 2.

.

Loser: WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While he flashed in and out of his breaks, Drummond struggled with separation and dropped passes throughout the one-on-one portion.

Loser: OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

After dominating a lower level of competition, Zakelj struggled to adapt to the bigger stage. While better in the run game, his technique and anchor in pass protection were an issue in one-on-ones, resulting in being driven deep into the backfield.

1

1