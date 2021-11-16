2022 Senior Bowl: Which top prospects will be in Mobile?

Luke Easterling
·4 min read

Every offseason, the Senior Bowl is one of the most important events in the NFL’s predraft process, as prospects from all across the country get the chance to prove themselves against one another with pro-level coaching.

The first round of acceptance announcements are starting to roll in, so let’s see which top prospects will be making the trip to Mobile in late January:

1

1

Recommended Stories