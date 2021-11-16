2022 Senior Bowl: Which top prospects will be in Mobile?
Every offseason, the Senior Bowl is one of the most important events in the NFL’s predraft process, as prospects from all across the country get the chance to prove themselves against one another with pro-level coaching.
The first round of acceptance announcements are starting to roll in, so let’s see which top prospects will be making the trip to Mobile in late January:
🔊⬆️ Thank you to @FSUBroncos, HC @rhayes29 and the rest of the Fayetteville State program for making this invite special.
Watch @walk_ons CEO @BLWalkOn and @JimNagy_SB deliver a special invite to #BroncoPride DB @jwilliofficial. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ #WOFamilyOfAthletes pic.twitter.com/m2NcNceiuF
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
We would like to OFFICIALLY welcome @UNIFootball OL Trevor Penning (@TPenning58) to the 2022 @reeses Senior Bowl! 💯💯💯 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/cSmpBr76Uh
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
OFFICIAL! @Utah_Football LB Devin Lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) is heading to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 👏👏👏 #GoUtes #UBoyz #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/wrOCB3v47g
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Please OFFICIALLY welcome the next accepted invite to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl @MemphisFB OL Dylan Parham (@dilly_pill) #GTG #MEMPHIS #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/TlOkQBOVAP
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
OFFICIAL! DE Arnold Ebiketie (@A7chronic) from @PennStateFball is headed to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 😤😤😤 #WeAre #PennState #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/32m12wGs3o
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Welcome OL Nick Zakelj (@Nick_Zakelj31) from @FORDHAMFOOTBALL to the @Reeses Senior Bowl! 😤😤😤 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest #Ramily @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/35r2wGW2Ht
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Welcome DB Joshua Williams (@jwilliofficial) from @FSUBroncos to the @Reeses Senior Bowl! Let’s get to work! 💪💪💪#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/yspWbHtotD
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Its' OFFICIAL!!! Welcome DL Zachary Carter (@Zachattacks_) from @GatorsFB to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 🐊🐊🐊 #GoGators #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/U2vsx3ckM6
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
We would like to OFFICIALLY welcome @PennStateFball Jaquan Brisker (@JaquanBrisker) to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💯💯💯 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest #WeAre@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/qXH5TNckDV
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Its OFFICIAL! Welcome OL Braxton Jones (@braxtonjones742) from @SUUFB_ to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💪💪💪 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest #StormTheSKY@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/qk9XtCmhtr
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
We would like to OFFICIALLY welcome @RaginCajunsFB OL Max Mitchell (@Max_Mitch_09) to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💯💯💯 #GeauxCajuns #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/7jC3Ijuy4p
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Welcome LB Aaron Hansford (@AaronTheRealMVP) from @AggieFootball to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!!
😤😤😤#GigEm #BestOfTheBest#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/XOT6GFoBPH
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
💪💪💪Welcome DE/LB Jesse Luketa (@OttawasVeryOwn) from @PennStateFball to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #WeAre #PennState #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/TN0N22gfoA
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 15, 2021
Welcome DB @sweatherford2 from @MiamiOHFootball to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! Let’s get to work!
😤😤😤 #RiseUpRedHawks#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/jCIB994jkW
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
OFFICIAL! QB Bailey Zappe (@baileyzappe04) from @WKUFootball is heading to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 👏👏👏 #TheNext @MikeWhiteQB 🤫#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/qHBFeu8QBM
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
🏎️🏎️🏎️ Please welcome WR Calvin Austin III (@calvinaustiniii) from @MemphisFB to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #GTG #BestOfTheBest#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/7svg4K3fnC
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
It’s OFFICIAL. @MiamiOHFootball DE Dominique Robinson @domrob_22 is heading to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ #RiseUpRedHawks @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/YKdNizBfE2
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
OFFICIAL! DL Travis Jones (@bigtrav76) from @UConnFootball is heading to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 👏👏👏 #UCONN #BleedBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/zUueXdxc8A
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 15, 2021
We would like to welcome @HokiesFB WR Tre Turner (@tre11turner) to the 2022 @reeses Senior Bowl!
🦃🦃🦃 #GoHokies #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/g1oEbYWBtP
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
1
1