2022 Senior Bowl rosters by position for American, National teams

The 2022 Senior Bowl will be played Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. Arizona time). The game will air on NFL Network so fans can see some of the top prospects in this year’s draft. Teams have been at practices evaluating players and now will get to see the players in game action.

But who are the players in the Senior Bowl?

Below are the players by position on both the American and National squads.

Quarterbacks

American Team

Malik Willis, Liberty

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Sam Howell, North Carolina

National Team

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Carson Strong, Nevada

Running backs

American Team

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

D’Vonte Price, Florida International

Dameon Pierce, Florida

ZaQuandre Rice, South Carolina

National Team

Rachaad White, Arizona State

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Abram Smith, Baylor

Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

Fullbacks

American Team

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

National Team

Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

Wide receivers

American Team

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Danny Gray, SMU

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Tre Turner, Viriginia Tech

Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

National Team

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss

Tight ends

American Team

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Grant Calceterra, SMU

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

National Team

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Cole Turner, Nevada

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Offensive linemen

American Team

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Max Mitchell, Louisiana

Ed Ingram, LSU

Dylan Parham, Memphis

Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Chris Paul, Tulsa

Spencer Burford, UTSA

Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

National Team

Zion Johnson, Boston College

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Nick Zakelj, Fordham

Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

Like Goedeke, Central Michigan

Ja’Tyre Carter, Southern

Defensive linemen

American Team

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

John Ridgeway III, Arkansas

Zachary Carter, Florida

Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

National Team

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Logan Hall, Houston

Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

Linebackers

American Team

D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Channing Tindall, Georgia

Damone Clark, LSU

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

National Team

Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Mike Rose, Iowa State

Kyron Johnson, Kansas

Jessee Luketa, Penn State

Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Troy Anderson, Montana State

Defensive backs

American Team

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Josh Thompson, Texas

Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M

Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

National Team

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Damarri Mathis, Pitt

Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

JT Woods, Baylor

Joseph Kerby, Illinois

Specialists

American Team

K Cameron Dicker, Texas

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

LS Jordan Silver, Arkansas

National Team

K Andrew Mevis, Iowa State

P Jordan Stout, Penn State

LS Cal Adomitis, Pitt

