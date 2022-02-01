2022 Senior Bowl preview: Top prospects, biggest sleepers

The Senior Bowl is the biggest college football all-star game. This is the last game they will participate in before heading to the NFL Combine in February. It is also the last chance for league decision-makers to see prospects up close, going up against the best players in the country.

To get familiar with those partaking in the festivities in Mobile, AL, here is a look at the top prospects and the ones who are flying under the radar.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Top prospect: Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh

Pickett proved himself at the college level, leaving as school’s all-time leading passer. He appeared in 52 games for the Cougars and threw for 81 touchdowns and over 12,000 passing yards. With good size, velocity on his throws, accuracy, mobility, poise, and toughness, Pickett possesses the ability to layer throws down the field and make things happen with his legs. While his hand size will be the talk of the week, with some big performances to dispel that, he could be a top-10 selection when all is said and done.

Biggest sleeper: Malik Willis – Liberty

Willis is a challenging evaluation because things need to be tidied, like his mechanics and anticipation, but he also lacked NFL talent around him (He was sacked 51 times in 2021). However, he has immense physical traits that stand out on film. With arguably the strongest arm in this class and the dynamics to win on the ground (He rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons), Willis has a very high ceiling.

Running Back

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Top prospect: Brian Robinson – Alabama

After being buried on the depth chart behind Joshua Jacobs and Najee Harris, Robinson finally got the spotlight in 2021. He finished the season with 1,336 yards and 14 touchdowns (the most in the SEC) and 36 catches for 296 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Robinson is at his best between the tackles with impressive contact balance, power, vision, and toughness in pass protection but needs to show reliability with more volume in the passing game.

Biggest sleeper: Dameon Pierce – Florida

Pierce’s numbers aren’t going to jump off the screen, as he ran for 574 yards on just 100 carries while adding 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021. However, the lack of volume speaks to the multitude of backs that the Gators used as opposed to leaning on Pierce as their bell-cow. Still, he brings plenty of intrigue with who possesses the burst, change-of-direction, contact balance and elusiveness in the open field, with upside in the passing game.

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Top prospect: Jalen Tolbert – South Alabama

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson would have fallen under this category, but he opted out. Now, it’s the hometown kid who finds himself here, looking to work his way into Round 2 consideration. Tolbert is a true playmaker who has the size, speed, and separation ability to make plays at each level of the field and strong hands to make the difficult look routine.

Biggest sleeper: Christian Watson – North Dakota State

Watson played in 52 games during his Bison career, finishing with 105 catches for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns, six of them coming in his sophomore season with Trey Lance under center, and averaging 20 yards per catch. Watson has the size/speed combo at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, reliable hands and tracking ability, with special teams upside as a kick returner.

Tight End

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Top prospect: Trey McBride – Colorado State

McBride was the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end. While not overly productive, as he only had three touchdowns this year with 90 catches, McBride has the competitive run blocking, solid hands when in traffic or for throws away from his body, and route-running ability to make an impact in multiple ways at the next level.

Biggest sleeper: Greg Dulcich – UCLA

UCLA has produced solid tight ends over the years, and Dulcich is the latest to join the crop. He finished with 725 yards and five touchdowns on 42 catches in 2021 en route to All-Pac-12 First Team. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Dulcich is a lengthy target who possesses athleticism, play speed, and catch radius to make an impact at multiple levels, but his route running crispness and blocking ability still need polish.

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Top prospect: Trevor Penning – Northern Iowa

Penning was the only lineman named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award this past season, awarded to the best offensive player at the FCS level. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Penning has awe-inspiring athleticism, movement skills to match, and a mauler’s mentality in the run game. After facing primarily small-school pass rushers, this will be a big test for the presumed first-rounder.

Biggest sleeper: Max Mitchell – Louisiana

Mitchell led all FBS tackles with a 94.8 PFF grade, as he allowed only 13 pressures and three sacks this season while racking up the third-most big-time run blocks. In addition, he never committed a penalty or missed an offensive snap. Mitchell is a proficient and athletic tackle, with the positioning and footwork to mirror and match, great hand techniques and length to keep rushers at bay, and run-blocking consistency who could sneak into the second round with a strong week.

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Top prospect: Zion Johnson – Boston College

Johnson played in 29 games for the Eagles, with starts coming at left tackle and left guard. At 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds, he shows body control, lateral agility to handle speed, power at the point of attack and he is a mover in the run game and has a good understanding of when to peel to pick up targets at the second level. A big week could land him in the back end of the first round.

Biggest sleeper: Cole Strange – Chattanooga

After Quinn Meinerz put together a dominant week coming out of a Division III program, everyone is eager to know who could follow in his footsteps, and this year it’s Strange. Starting 44 games, Strange is an athlete who possesses a strong upper and lower half and grit to keep defenders busy in the pass and run game, but his technique is still a work in progress. Like Penning, this will be a week to show he has what it takes to go up against NFL talent.

Interior Defensive Line

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Top prospect: Devonte Wyatt – Georgia

Jordan Davis drew most of the national buzz, but the man who lined up next to him was also quite impactful for the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Wyatt plays with the first-step quickness, leverage, lateral agility, and play strength at the point of attack to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage. In addition, he has the versatility to line up anywhere from the zero-to-five technique. With a strong performance, Wyatt could draw first-round consideration.

Biggest sleeper: Neil Farrell Jr. – LSU

Farrell played 48 games for the Tigers. He had 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2021. His 24 run stops were fourth in the country. At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Farrell is a big, powerful and tough nose tackle who has the lower body strength, burst, and violent hands to collapse the pocket and stop ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Edge Defender

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Top prospect: Arnold Ebiketie – Penn State

After transferring from Temple, Ebiketie blossomed into one of the best pass rushers in the nation. He led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (18) and paced the Lions with 9.5 sacks. Further, Ebiketie blocked two kicks. Ebiketie gets after the quarterback with explosiveness, bend, length, hand usage, and pass-rushing savvy. But beyond that, he can cover the flat, win as an edge setter and chase down ball carriers from the backside.

Biggest sleeper: Dominique Robinson – Miami (OH)

Robinson was a high school quarterback and converted to wide receiver in college. He moved to pass rusher in 2020, finishing his collegiate career with 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. At 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Robinson is an explosive, edge rusher with the bend, burst and change-of-direction to be disruptive in opposing backfields, but he needs to be better with his hand usage. Projected as a Day 3 pick, Robinson could find himself being selected in the third round.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Steve Conner

Top prospect: Chad Muma – Wyoming

Devin Lloyd would have been under this category, but he decided to opt out of the all-star game. Drawing some similarities to his former teammate, Logan Wilson, Muma is a rangy, athletic linebacker whose elite run-game, tackling skills, and coverage instincts are high-quality NFL traits. He racked up 68 total defensive stops, three picks and 21 pressures for the Cowboys.

Biggest sleeper: Troy Andersen – Montana State

The Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, Andersen played quarterback/fullback/running back before making the switch to linebacker. He finished with 137 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions, including a pick-6. Andersen is a proven defender who possesses the zone awareness skills and speed to stay with slot receivers and tight ends, as well as the explosiveness to fit rush lanes and make tackles in space and as a blitzer.

Cornerback

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Top prospect: Roger McCreary – Auburn

McCreary, a Mobile native, had an impressive collegiate career, tallying 135 tackles, ten for loss, six interceptions, and 30 passes defended in 39 games. To cap off an outstanding 2021 campaign, he was voted to the first-team All-SEC squad. McCreary is a complete cover corner who excels in press-man and zone with great instincts, football intelligence, and ball skills, but needs to clean up his technique as a tackler in run support. With a big week, McCreary could be a top 20 selection.

Biggest sleeper: Mario Goodrich – Clemson

After being overshadowed by the likes of Trayvon Muller and AJ Terrell, Goodrich had a breakout season in 2021. He finished with 42 tackles, nine passes defended, and one interception. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors alongside projected first-rounder, Andrew Booth. With the instincts, technique, and athleticism in multiple coverages to working downhill through traffic and laying the wood, Goodrich exhibits a zest to compete in every aspect of the cornerback position.

Safety

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Top prospect: Jalen Pitre – Baylor

The unquestioned leader of the Bears secondary, Pitre totaled 130 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2020 and 2021. With position versatility on defense at a premium, Pitre lined up in the box and the slot, where he was tasked to man up tight ends and receivers in the slot, showing the movement skills to lock down his matchup and the aggression and tackling ability to make an impact against the run and blitzer off the edge.

Biggest sleeper: Kerby Joseph – Illinois

After settling in at free safety, Joseph led the Big Ten with five interceptions, was named First Team All-Big Ten and Illinois’ first All-Big Ten first-team defensive back since Vonte Davis in 2018. Despite an underwhelming safety class, Joseph doesn’t get as much attention as he deserves. He possesses the play speed, range, length and tracking ability to patrol the deep part of the field, but needs to improve his play strength to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

