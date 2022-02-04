2022 Senior Bowl players Bears, Ryan Poles might draft

6 Senior Bowl players that Bears may have eyes on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are in the process of filling out their front office and coaching staff, but they still have work to do to prepare for the upcoming draft. The next thing on the agenda will be attending this Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. With several roster holes to fill, Ryan Poles and his scouts will have their eyes on many players. Since the Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick, here's a short list of some of the players that might garner some extra attention from the Bears for their Day Two selections.

Daniel Faalele - OT, Minnesota - No. 78, National Team

Poles made it clear in his Bears introduction that offensive line will be an emphasis for him throughout his tenure as GM. Keeping that in mind, Faalele is a can’t miss prospect一 as in, you literally can’t miss him on the field because he’s an enormous human being. At 6’9” and 380 lbs, Faalele is a force who was named First-Team All-Big Ten by coaches. He’s got some trick play upside too, as he scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in Minnesota’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game victory this season. He started 31 of his 34 games for the Golden Gophers.

Jamaree Salyer - OT/OG, Georgia - No. 68, American Team

Another intriguing offensive line prospect, Salyer played all over the line at Georgia. Salyer primarily played left tackle last season, but also notched many snaps at right guard. He played left guard in the 2021 Peach Bowl (the game following the 2020 season), and started at right tackle in 2019. Salyer was named All-SEC Second-Team this year, and was voted to be one of four Bulldogs captains by his teammates.

Jalen Tolbert - WR, South Alabama - No. 8, American Team

Tolbert is the one man with home-field advantage in the Senior Bowl, as South Alabama hosts the game. Over the past two seasons, Tolbert has blossomed into a weapon who can win on the outside, or in the slot, and against various defensive coverages. Since 2020, he’s caught 146 balls for 2,559 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir - WR, Boise State - No. 14, National Team

After a 77-catch, 1,117-yard, seven-touchdown season for the Broncos, Shakir has started drawing comps to Cooper Kupp, who also wasn’t highly-touted heading into the draft. There are some similarities on the field as well. Like Kupp, Shakir displays excellent quickness and elusiveness to generate yards after the catch, and turn intermediate passes into home runs.

Brian Asamoah - LB, Oklahoma - No. 42, National Team

Matt Eberflus’ defense thrives with smaller, speedy linebackers and Asamoah fits that bill. He’s got excellent sideline-to-sideline speed, and can run back into pass coverage, which is something required in Eberflus’ defense as well. Further, when Asamoah’s not the first tackler to the ball, he’s often not far behind to help clean up the play. That’s something Eberflus preaches in his HITS philosophy. Asamoah led the Sooners with 90 tackles in 2021, and was named All-Big 12 Second Team.

Coby Bryant - CB, Cincinnati - No. 29, National Team

Bryant is a highly decorated player coming off a stat-stuffed 2021 campaign. He won the Jim Thorpe Award this year, which recognizes the nation’s top defensive back, and has been recognized with First-Team All-AAC honors, twice. Last season he intercepted three passes, forced three fumbles and was credited with 11 passes defended. Over his Bearcats career, Bryant picked off 10 balls and defended 45 passes. That ball-hawking ability fits in well with how Eberflus wants to attack the ball.

