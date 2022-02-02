2022 Senior Bowl: 4 potential Chargers CB/WR who stood out from Day 1

The first day of Senior Bowl practices is in the books and the buzz around certain prospects has already reached a fever pitch.

Here are four players the Chargers could target across the wide receiver and cornerback positions that exceeded expectations on Tuesday.

WR – Christian Watson, NDSU

An unmistakable figure standing at 6’4” as he towered over the rest of the National wide receiver group, Watson was hard to miss as the first day of Senior Bowl practices kicked off. The small school product quickly commanded all the eyes in the stadium as he displayed uncanny quickness off the line, sunk into his cuts with ease, and shot away from defenders.

In the one-on-one period, Watson excelled in a variety of areas. He distanced himself with smooth routes, made catches away from his frame, and relished in blocking duties when on the field for run plays. Watson also recorded the fifth-highest speed at the practice, clocking in at 20.71 miles per hour. Expect eyes to remain on him throughout the week after the strong showing.

Nice job here by NDSU’s Christian Watson in 1-on-1 drills pic.twitter.com/MWu92cdfw8 — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) February 1, 2022

WR – Calvin Austin III, Memphis

A day after his height was confirmed to be two inches shorter than expected, the 5’7” Austin put on a clinic as he put his top-end jets to the test against the American team’s premier cornerback talent. One of the fastest players in the draft, Austin became a lightning bolt off the line and cooked overeager opponents attempting to squash him in press coverage. When given a free release, Austin flashed by his opponent and generated large gaps of separation with his speed. It was a tough day for the receivers competing against the likes of Roger McCreary, Mario Goodrich, and Derion Kendrick all afternoon. However, Austin was the one threat that stood out and consistently threatened vertical.

Story continues

Malik Willis with a beautiful throw to Calvin Austin III who gains easy separation with his speed #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/qb1mCUlfBk — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 1, 2022

CB – Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

In his black uniform and red pants, Bryant looked like he was suited up for another game with the Bearcats and he enjoyed a comfortable day holding his own under the lights of Hancock-Whitney stadium. Bryant looked calm, fluid, and dominant against every receiver he lined up across. The traits that made him the Jim Thorpe Award winner traveled with him to Mobile, and he nearly intercepted Nevada quarterback Carson Strong on a deep ball during 7-on-7 drills. Often overlooked in favor of the flashy resume of Ahmad Gardner, Bryant has carved a reputation of his own right as one of the Senior Bowl’s must-watch prospects in the secondary.

Patient press coverage from Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant on this one-on-one rep versus Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4NEdgp1gNt — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) February 1, 2022

CB – Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Evans had made an impact as one of the biggest surprises of the Senior Bowl so far, standing out among a crowded American cornerback room. He was a standout defending the American team receivers in press coverage as he accurately landed strikes as a physical presence at the line of scrimmage. Evans was able to turn and run easily and did not allow much breathing room as he blanketed his assignments downfield. After practice, Evans was presented with the Alabama Power Community Service Award for his time spent giving back to others and the efforts of his foundation, which provides scholarships for high school students from Evan’s hometown.