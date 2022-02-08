2022 Senior Bowl: 11 standouts that could interest the Bills

The 2022 Senior Bowl practices and game went down last week. Throughout the tenures of Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, the event has had its importance.

The duo have said they put stock into the experience that the more veteran college football players might have. Considering that, there were very likely some players at the Senior Bowl who will eventually be picked by the Bills at the 2022 NFL draft.

With that, here are 11 standouts from the Senior Bowl that could interest Buffalo:

RB Dameon Pierce | Florida

American squad running back Dameon Pierce of Florida (27) Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills hired Aaron Kromer as their offensive line coach this week. That alone might help Buffalo’s run game improve going forward.

If the Bills feel they need an upgrade in the backfield on Zack Moss, a type of rusher fitting that mold is Pierce.

A 5-foot-9 stocky rusher listed around 215 or 220 pounds, he never really put up numbers in college. However, scouts are giving him the benefit of the doubt, placing some blame on his usage.

As Draft Wire explains: “Unlike other running backs down in Mobile, there wasn’t a lot of wear and tear to Pierce’s body and it was evident.”

And for what it’s worth, go ahead a search up any type of “Senior Bowl standouts” story on the internet right now. It seems like every single one of them included Pierce.

RB Abram Smith | Baylor

National Squad quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (9) Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is a very interesting prospect based on his story. He has a similar size type to Pierce at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, but he transitioned to running back after playing linebacker for three seasons.

He exploded as a senior, rushing over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the Senior Bowl game, he had 48 yards on the ground and had a long touchdown catch and run.

WR Calvin Austin | Memphis

American wide receiver Calvin Austin III of Memphis (83) Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bills aren’t going to be shy about adding speed on offense, Austin might be a fit. He stands at only 5-foot-7, but can create “separation vertically” for his team. He can also do some work as a returner, per Draft Wire. If the Bills don’t retain receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Austin could be a prospect to watch.

WR Jalen Tolbert | South Alabama

National Squad cornerback Jaylen Watson of Washington State (0) Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

During the Senior Bowl game, Tolbert had some first down catches which were a nice touch on a decent week of work. At 6-foot-1 1/4 inches, Tolbert has good size with long speed for a receiver. He can also work out of the slot, which could interest the Bills.

OL Cole Strange | Chattanooga

National Team offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga . (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Strange is grabbing some attention and seeing his name tossed next to Quinn Meinerz’s plenty this week, last year’s DIII underdog product in the trenches. Not bad company for Strange to have.

Draft Wire’s analysis on Strange:

When isolated in pass protection in one-on-one drills, Strange stymied his opponents with a great anchor, base, and power absorption and the footwork to mirror. Further, he created consistent movement in the run game.

The Bills are pretty secure at the tackle position on the O-line. However, they do have some decisions to make in the middle. Strange plays center and guard.

OL Zion Johnson | Boston College

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was already a touted guard prospect heading into the Senior Bowl. He might even be out of Buffalo’s range on draft day as they currently don’t select until No. 25 overall.

But the Bills could still be a team watching him in April. He has experience playing all over the line, as D/W explains:

While it took some time for him to adjust to center after spending his time in college at tackle and guard, Johnson finally found his groove. With a combination of play strength, lateral quickness, leverage and proper hand placement, defenders struggled to get by him.

DL Travis Jones | UConn

National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of players that can stuff up the middle of the line of scrimmage, the Bills could see if Jones can find a way to do that in Buffalo. Projected as a run stopper, Jones’ prowess at the Senior Bowl rolling through opposing linemen stood out to Draft Wire:

A straight-up bulldozer in one-on-ones, Jones consistently walked offensive linemen back to the quarterback with pure power and burst. In team drills, Jones was collapsing the pocket and stopping ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage

In terms of their current roster, the Bills have some decisions to make on the likes of Harrison Phillips and Star Lotulelei on the D-line. Not to mention, there’s just room for general improvement against the run.

CB Tariq Woolen | UTSA

American defensive back Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Woolen’s combination of measurables and quickness impressed at the Senior Bowl. He was an eye-popping 6-foot-3 3/8 inches and 205 pounds, with a 79-inch wingspan. Then he also registered the highest speed of any player at the event, 22.45 m.p.h. Woolen is only three years into playing cornerback, though. He previously was a receiver.

CB Roger McCreary | Auburn

Roger McCreary #23 of the Auburn Tigers . (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

McCreary is a top cornerback prospect but his measurables aren’t great so he needed a solid Senior Bowl week. He delivered.

CBS Sports said about McCreary: “Ultimately, he may not go in Round 1, but in a few years we may look back and wonder why.”

McCreary is coming off a great season at Auburn. He had 49 total tackles and 14 passes defended.

CB Coby Bryant | Cincinnati

National Team cornerback Coby Bryant of Cincinnati (29). (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

At 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Bryant has some good size for a defensive back. He might still need to clean some things up before the pros, but Bryant took a step in the right direction: He was named the top cornerback on the National team,

P Jordan Stout | Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Jordan Stout (98) Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Punters are people (and prospects), too. Matt Haack was inconsistent for the Bills in 2021 and with a couple of additional late picks in this year’s draft, Buffalo could actually opt to select a punter.

At the Senior Bowl game, Stout averaged 49.5 yards per punt and added two punts inside the 10. He also did a bit of a golf club swing celebration, some swagger which might mix well with Tyler Bass.

