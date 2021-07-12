2022 Senate Elections: Former Patriot Jake Bequette running in Arkansas

Former Patriot Jake Bequette running for U.S. Senate in Arkansas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A former New England Patriots player is hoping to go to Washington D.C. as Arkansas' next United States senator.

Jake Bequette, who the Patriots selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft after an impressive career at the University of Arkansas, announced Monday he is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

“I’m no squish career politician," Bequette says in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "I’m a former All-SEC Razorback, a defensive end who sacked Tim Tebow, a Patriot who played with Tom Brady and won a Super Bowl, and an Army veteran who left the NFL and volunteered for the 101st Airborne in Iraq."

Watch the video in full below:

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront.



Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021

Bequette will challenge incumbent John Boozman, also a Republican, in the primary. Boozman was first elected as a U.S. senator in 2010 and won re-election in 2016.

Bequette played in eight games for the Patriots -- three in 2012 and five in 2013. After spending 2014 on the Patriots practice squad, he was released by New England in 2015. Bequette joined the United States Army in 2015.

The elections for the United States Senate and House of Representatives in 2022 will take place Nov. 8.