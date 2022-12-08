2022 SEC quarterbacks: Passing yard leaders ahead of bowl season

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Georgia defeated LSU, 50-30, in the Southeastern Conference championship game Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors ClassicLSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following the SEC championship game, Vols Wire looks at SEC passing yards leaders. SEC passing yards leaders are listed below.

Will Rogers: 3,713

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett: 3,425

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker: 3,135

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Bryce Young: 3,007

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler: 2,780

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels: 2,774

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Dart: 2,613

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson: 2,549

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Cook: 2,509

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis: 2,406

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

