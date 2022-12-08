2022 SEC quarterbacks: Passing yard leaders ahead of bowl season
The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.
Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Georgia defeated LSU, 50-30, in the Southeastern Conference championship game Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Following the SEC championship game, Vols Wire looks at SEC passing yards leaders. SEC passing yards leaders are listed below.
Will Rogers: 3,713
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Stetson Bennett: 3,425
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Hendon Hooker: 3,135
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Bryce Young: 3,007
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Spencer Rattler: 2,780
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jayden Daniels: 2,774
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Jaxson Dart: 2,613
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Richardson: 2,549
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Brady Cook: 2,509
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Will Levis: 2,406
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports