2022 SEC offenses by the numbers for total yards in league-only games
No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Ahead of bowl season, Vols Wire looks at offensive statistics for SEC teams during the 2022 regular-season.
Below are SEC teams by the numbers for total offensive yards in eight league-only contests in 2022. Statistics are provided by the Southeastern Conference.
Tennessee
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 563
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 4,100
Ole Miss
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 619
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,943
Georgia
Record: 13-0 (8-0 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 569
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,880
Alabama
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 572
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,737
Florida
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 549
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,388
Arkansas
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 582
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,329
LSU
Record: 9-4 (6-2 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 569
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,107
Texas A&M
Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 543
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,992
South Carolina
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 494
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,903
Auburn
Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 537
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,878
Mississippi State
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 576
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,862
Missouri
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 518
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,740
Kentucky
Record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 493
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,451
Vanderbilt
Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 530
Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,420