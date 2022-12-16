2022 SEC offenses by the numbers for total yards in league-only games

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Ahead of bowl season, Vols Wire looks at offensive statistics for SEC teams during the 2022 regular-season.

Below are SEC teams by the numbers for total offensive yards in eight league-only contests in 2022. Statistics are provided by the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 563

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 4,100

Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 619

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,943

Georgia

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Record: 13-0 (8-0 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 569

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,880

Alabama

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 572

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,737

Florida

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 549

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,388

Arkansas

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 582

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,329

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4 (6-2 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 569

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 3,107

Texas A&M

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 543

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,992

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 494

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,903

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 537

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,878

Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 576

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,862

Missouri

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 518

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,740

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 493

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,451

Vanderbilt

George Walker IV /USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Offensive plays in SEC-only games: 530

Total offensive yards in SEC-only games: 2,420

