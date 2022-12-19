2022 SEC offenses by the numbers for first downs in league games
No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Vols Wire looks at offensive statistics for SEC teams during the 2022 regular-season.
Below are SEC teams by the numbers for first downs in eight league-only contests in 2022. Statistics are provided by the Southeastern Conference.
Tennessee
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
203 first downs
Alabama
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
197 first downs
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
Georgia
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Record: 13-0 (8-0 SEC)
196 first downs
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
Ole Miss
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
193 first downs
LSU
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-4 (6-2 SEC)
188 first downs
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire
Arkansas
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
181 first downs
For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire
Texas A&M
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
170 first downs
For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire
Florida
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
165 first downs
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
162 first downs
South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
145 first downs
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
138 first downs
Auburn
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
136 first downs
For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire
Missouri
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
135 first downs
Vanderbilt
George Walker IV /USA TODAY NETWORK
Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
133 first downs