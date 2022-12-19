2022 SEC offenses by the numbers for first downs in league games

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Vols Wire looks at offensive statistics for SEC teams during the 2022 regular-season.

Below are SEC teams by the numbers for first downs in eight league-only contests in 2022. Statistics are provided by the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

203 first downs

Alabama

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

197 first downs

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Georgia

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Record: 13-0 (8-0 SEC)

196 first downs

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

193 first downs

LSU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4 (6-2 SEC)

188 first downs

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Arkansas

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

181 first downs

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

Texas A&M

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

170 first downs

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

Florida

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

165 first downs

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

162 first downs

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

145 first downs

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

138 first downs

Story continues

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

136 first downs

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Missouri

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

135 first downs

Vanderbilt

George Walker IV /USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

133 first downs

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire