2022 SEC media days: When each team will take the podium

Next week, each member of the SEC will head to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta for the 2022 SEC media days. This is just the second time since 1985 that the event has not been held in the state of Alabama.

There’s bound to be plenty of fireworks next week in Atlanta when coaches and players take to the podium. There will also be a couple of new faces that will be making their first SEC media days appearance in Florida‘s Billy Napier and LSU‘s Brian Kelly.

Next week should provide plenty of content for lovers of SEC football and it is a sign that the 2022 college football season is just around the corner.

Let’s take a look at when each school will make its media day appearance in alphabetical order.

LSU Tigers, Monday, July 18

LSU’s player representatives:

Jack Bech (WR)

Mike Jones (LB)

BJ Ojulari (DE)

Ole Miss Rebels, Monday, July 18

Ole Miss’s player representatives:

Nick Broeker (OL)

Cedric Johnson (DE)

Jonathan Mingo (WR)

Missouri Tigers, Monday, July 18

Missouri’s player representatives:

Barrett Banister (WR)

Martez Manuel (DB)

Isaiah McGuire (DL)

Alabama Crimson Tide, Tuesday, July 19

Alabama’s player representatives:

Bryce Young (QB)

Jordan Battle (S)

Will Anderson Jr. (LB)

Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tuesday, July 19

Mississippi State’s player representatives:

Jaden Crumedy (DT)

Nathaniel Watson (LB)

Austin Williams (WR)

South Carolina Gamecocks, Tuesday, July 19

South Carolina’s player representatives:

Jovaughn Gwyn (OL)

Dakereon Joyner (WR)

Zacch Pickens (DL)

Vanderbilt Commodores, Tuesday, July 19

Vanderbilt’s player representatives:

Ben Bresnahan (TE)

Anfernee Orji (LB)

Mike Wright (QB)

Arkansas Razorbacks, Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas’s player representatives:

Jalen Catalon (S)

KJ Jefferson (QB)

Bumper Pool (LB)

Florida Gators, Wednesday, July 20

Florida’s player representatives:

Anthony Richardson (QB)

Richard Gouraige (OL)

Ventrell Miller (LB)

Georgia Bulldogs, Wednesday, July 20

Georgia’s player representatives:

Stetson Bennett (QB)

Nolan Smith (LB)

Sedrick Van Pran (OL)

Kentucky Wildcats, Wednesday, July 20

Kentucky’s player representatives:

Will Levis (QB)

Kenneth Horsey (OG)

DeAndre Square (ILB)

Auburn Tigers, Thursday, July 21

Auburn’s player representatives:

Tank Bigsby (RB)

Derick Hall (Edge)

John Samuel Shenker (TE)

Tennessee Volunteers, Thursday, July 21

Tennessee’s player representatives:

Trevon Flower (S)

Hendon Hooker (QB)

Cedric Tillman (WR)

Texas A&M Aggies, Thursday, July 21

Texas A&M’s player representatives:

Demani Richardson (DB)

Layden Robinson (OL)

Ainias Smith (WR/AP)

