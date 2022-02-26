2022 SEC Media Days schedule released for each head coach

Each summer when all of the Southeastern Conference head football coaches collectively gather to meet with the members of the media signifies that the start of the college football season is just around the corner. On Friday, the SEC announced the schedule for the 2022 media days.

The event will be returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center for the first time since 2018. The event will be held from July 18-21 and the SEC Network will televise the event.

Here is the schedule for each head coach for the annual event.

Monday, July 18

Brian Kelly (LSU)

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)

Tuesday, July 19

Nick Saban (Alabama)

Mike Leach (Mississippi State)

Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

Wednesday, July 20

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Billy Napier (Florida)

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Thursday, July 21

Bryan Harsin (Auburn)

Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

