2022 SEC media days: Predicting order of finish in East, West divisions

SEC media days concluded Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.

Win-loss record projections for every Power Five college football team in 2022

Media members voted on the order of finish in the SEC East and West divisions, as well as a conference champion for the 2022 season.

Below are voting results from media predicting a SEC champion and the order of finish in the SEC East and West.

SEC East 1: Georgia

SEC East 2: Kentucky

SEC East 3: Tennessee

SEC East 4: Florida

SEC East 5: South Carolina

SEC East 6: Missouri

SEC East 7: Vanderbilt

SEC West 1: Alabama

SEC West 2: Texas A&M

SEC West 3: Arkansas

SEC West 4: Ole Miss

SEC West 5: LSU

SEC West 6: Mississippi State

SEC West 7: Auburn

SEC champion: Alabama

