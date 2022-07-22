2022 SEC media days: Predicting order of finish in East, West divisions
SEC media days concluded Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.
Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.
Media members voted on the order of finish in the SEC East and West divisions, as well as a conference champion for the 2022 season.
Below are voting results from media predicting a SEC champion and the order of finish in the SEC East and West.
SEC East 1: Georgia
SEC East 2: Kentucky
SEC East 3: Tennessee
SEC East 4: Florida
SEC East 5: South Carolina
SEC East 6: Missouri
SEC East 7: Vanderbilt
SEC West 1: Alabama
SEC West 2: Texas A&M
SEC West 3: Arkansas
SEC West 4: Ole Miss
SEC West 5: LSU
SEC West 6: Mississippi State
SEC West 7: Auburn
SEC champion: Alabama
