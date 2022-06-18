2022 SEC football: East, West division order of finish predictions
The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.
Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1.
The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.
Josh Heupel enters his second season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the Music City Bowl.
Ahead of Southeastern Conference media days in July, Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports released SEC East and West division predictions.
SEC West 1: Alabama
SEC West 2: Texas A&M
SEC West 3: Arkansas
SEC West 4: LSU
SEC West 5: Ole Miss
SEC West 6: Mississippi State
SEC West 7: Auburn
SEC East 1: Georgia
SEC East 2: Tennessee
SEC East 3: Kentucky
SEC East 4: Florida
SEC East 5: South Carolina
SEC East 6: Missouri
SEC East 7: Vanderbilt
SEC championship: Alabama over Georgia
