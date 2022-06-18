2022 SEC football: East, West division order of finish predictions

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Josh Heupel enters his second season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the Music City Bowl.

Ahead of Southeastern Conference media days in July, Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports released SEC East and West division predictions.

SEC West 1: Alabama

SEC West 2: Texas A&M

SEC West 3: Arkansas

SEC West 4: LSU

SEC West 5: Ole Miss

SEC West 6: Mississippi State

SEC West 7: Auburn

SEC East 1: Georgia

SEC East 2: Tennessee

SEC East 3: Kentucky

SEC East 4: Florida

SEC East 5: South Carolina

SEC East 6: Missouri

SEC East 7: Vanderbilt

SEC championship: Alabama over Georgia

