2022 Season: LSU ranks in the bottom half for returning production

It isn’t always the case but more often than not, returning production can be a key indicator to success for the upcoming season. Looking at the LSU Tigers, they rank among the bottom half of the FBS in returning players from a season ago. LSU has 62% of their team returning in 2022, which is No. 82 in FBS according to Bill Connolly of ESPN (subscription required).

Looking at the numbers for the SEC, only the Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs have less returning production. Those two teams also had two of the top three recruiting classes in 2022. Neither made much of an impact adding talent through the transfer portal.

Given the lack of wins over the last two years, perhaps the lack of returning production is a good thing. The team underperformed since that night in New Orleans in the College Football Playoff national championship game. They have won just 11 games over two seasons which prompted athletic director Scott Woodward to make a change at head coach.

Brian Kelly didn’t inherit the greatest team but he quickly went to work looking to re-stock this roster.

Offensive Returning Production: 54% (No. 96)

The offense took a major hit as they lost their starting quarterback to Texas A&M and countless transfers. They will have to replace almost their entire offensive line. But the team still has leading receiver Kayshon Boutte and that is a good place to start.

Key Returners: Myles Brennan, Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, Malik Nabers

Defensive Returning Production: 69% (No. 58)

LSU fared a little better with the defensive returning production. The top ones returning are linebacker Micah Baskerville and edge defender BJ Ojulari. Baskerville finished second on the team in tackles behind Damone Clark while Ojulari led the team in quarterback pressures and sacks. Both will be crucial to getting back to the top of the SEC West. If not to just win a couple of more games than they did a year ago.

Key Returners: Micah Baskerville, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye, Maason Smith, and Jay Ward.

