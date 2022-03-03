2022 scouting combine: WR measurements reveal some surprises

The first set of official weights and measurements is coming out from the 2022 NFL scouting combine. In looking at the wide receiver results, there are a few players who probably need a bit of a narrative change.

The Lions, of course, are looking hard at the receiver class. WR coach Antwaan Randle El wants the team to draft two new ones and also sign another wideout in free agency, after all. Here are some of the notable measurements and updates on some of the hotter WR prospects the Lions figure to be looking at in April’s draft.

Drake London, USC

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

London was listed as 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds by USC, but neither of those is close to accurate. In Indianapolis, London measured in much shorter and heavier than his alleged size from the Trojan program.

London checked in at just 6-foot-3 7/8″, over an inch shorter than expected. He weighed in at 219 pounds, which is heavier than expected and certainly bigger than he appeared in person during his media session on Wednesday morning.

For a player noted for his “above-the-rim” playing style and thriving on contested catches, the shorter-than-expected height and wingspan (77 3/4″) are disappointing.

Wan'dale Robinson, Kentucky

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson was another case of seeing him in person in Indianapolis quickly dispelling his listed height. It was clear when he approached the podium that he wasn’t 5-foot-11, his listing with the Wildcats football program.

It turns out Robinson is just 5-8. He also had incredibly short arms at under 28 inches long, a real detriment for a wideout. Robinson, a transfer from Nebraska, weighed in at 178 pounds, or seven pounds shy of his listed Kentucky weight, too.

Wan'Dale Robinson coming in three whole inches shorter than he was listed is…not awesome. 5'8" with 27 5/8" arms is not ideal length. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2022

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is still in Indianapolis to do all the medical evaluations and team interviews even though he’s still in the early stages of recovering from a torn ACL in January. He too came in shorter and lighter than expected.

Alabama listed Williams at 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, but at the combine he measured just 6-1 and 179. His hand size (9 1/4″) and arm length (32 1/8″) are both appealing for his dimensions.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson’s hand size and wingspan stand out in a positive way, even if he measured a little smaller than his Ohio State listing. In fact, the wingspan and hand size are both larger than expected even if Wilson measured at his listed 6-foot, 192 pounds.

For a 5-foot-11 3/4″, 183-pound wideout, the hand size just under 10″ is enormous.

Garrett Wilson

5116

183

9 7/8 hand

32 arm

76 1/2 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022

