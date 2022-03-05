2022 scouting combine: Who stood out among the offensive linemen in Friday’s drills?

Remember Thursday night at the scouting combine, when the receivers were running all kinds of crazy 40 times, and it held up fairly well even when the times were made official? That extended to Friday’s offensive line drills, when we saw a display of pure speed from the big men we’ve never seen before.

There were six linemen with official sub-5.0 40-yard dash times in the first group, and six in the second. The previous record was six, and there were 11 sub-4.5 40-yard dashes overall in the last three combines.

There were officially 12 offensive linemen to run a sub-5.00 40-yard dash at the 2022 #NFLCombine Not only is that the most such offensive linemen at a single combine since 2003, it DOUBLES the next-most (6 in 2013) and is more than the last 3 combines combined (11) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 5, 2022

The 10-yard splits were just as impressive, meaning that we have a group of offensive linemen who can get on the hoof to a highly impressive degree. Many of those linemen also looked great in the position drills, with natural movement and agility.

NFL teams should be going away from these drills excited about the talent available in the 2022 draft, and that’s without two of the best linemen — Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum — choosing to pass on the activities for now.

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Last season for the Bulldogs, Cross allowed two sacks, no quarterback hits, and 14 quarterback hurries on 719 pass-blocking reps, and he showed srong run-blocking abilities as well. It’s why he’s right up close with Neal and North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu when people are talking about the best draft-eligible tackles.

Cross continued to set himself apart in Indianapolis with an official 4.95 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, and he showed minimal wasted movement in the drills, further accentuating his strong tape. His 10-yard split of 1.73 was the second-best in his group, behind only Kellen Diesch’s 1.70, and Cam Jurgens’ 1.71.

Do not assume for one second that because Cross played in Mike Leach’s offense that he’s just a finesse guy in an Air Raid offense whose skills will not transfer easily to the NFL. In Cross’s case, the athleticism is a plus, but it’s not the only thing. He’s a nasty blocker in pass and run sets who brings Tampa Bay’s Tristian Wirfs to mind.

So, I get the whole OMG HE WATCHES HORROR MOVIES BEFORE GAMES vibe with Trevor Penning, and it shows up on tape. But if I need an OT with more refined technique and a serious nasty streak, Charles Cross is The Dude. It's closing time at the bar. pic.twitter.com/rNMzOVYtxa — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 25, 2022

I had Cross going to the Chargers with the 17th overall pick in my pre-combine mock draft; the post-combine mock might see him in the top 10.

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

Ekwonu came into the combine as a presumptive top-five pick, with some (including yours truly) believing that he was worthy of the first overall selection. He had nothing to prove after his 2021 season, but he did it all at the combine anyway, and probably raised his stock even higher.

Not only did Ekwonu run an official 4.93 40-yard dash, but he also showed quick and efficient movement in everything from the pulling drills to the mirror exercises. Ekwonu made it all look easy, furthering the idea that he’s the class of this offensive line group.

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

As a 6-foot-3, 303-pound center known more for quickness than power, Jurgens needed to blow everybody away with his athleticism at the combine, and that’s exactly what he did. He ran a 4.92 40-yard dash, and a 1.70 10-yard split, and he moved very well in all the drills.

Jurgens also worked this week to expand his burgeoning beef jerky empire. leaving samples of his homemade jerky with the teams who interviewed him in Indianapolis. We can but wait and see if the drills and the beef upped his draft stock, but never let it be said that Cam Jurgens didn’t give it his all at the combine.

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Johnson played tackle and guard at Boston College, and he then played center during Senior Bowl week — and he looked quite practiced and natural wherever he lined up. Few offensive linemen had better combines than Johnson, who ran a 5.18 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, but aced the other drills, and looked very smooth and powerful on the field. Johnson needed to show some athleticism to go with his play strength, and he took care of that admirably. He good in the wave drill, and led all offensive linemen with 32 bench-press reps at 225 pounds. Johnson kept his body low and moved quickly in the long pull drill. In the down-block drill, same thing. Johnson is an easy mover, and you can see how he’s able to gain power and efficiency from that.

.@BCFootball OL Zion Johnson takes the 2022 Combine lead with 32 bench press reps… And the man did it barefoot. 😂 @_ZJ77 📺: #NFLCombine starting at 4pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jqvzQWH8LO — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

I was going to put Lucas on this list just for this particular factoid, but he did even more on Friday to ensure his future greatness.

Washington State OT Abe Lucas was bored at 3 am as a freshman and started ripping this song on his Fender in his dorm Got a noise violation for it “Still worth it,” Lucas said Adjust the rankings, ⁦@NFL_DougFarrar⁩ pic.twitter.com/dZxhkqCsCV — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 3, 2022

Still worth it, indeed. Lucas, who allowed no sacks and nine total pressures on 477 pass-blocking snaps for the Cougs in 2021, and just four sacks and 49 total pressures on 2,195 pass-blocking snaps over four seasons, had himself quite a combine as well. He ran a 4.92 40 at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, and he was fluid and quick in all the drills, showing economy and efficiency of motion. Lucas was specially good in the back-and-forth drills in how he covered horizontal ground with efficient foot movement.

At this rate, after he’s drafted, he’ll be able to afford a house with some solid soundproofing.

Abraham Lucas of Washington State with a 5 flat 40 yard dash#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fz8UIbonLI — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2022

J'Atyre Carter, OT, Southern University

Smaller-school players need to excel at the combine more than the bigger-name guys — for them, this is where they can find themselves on the map for the first time. Carter, one of the few HBCU prospects at the 2022 combine, did well for himself with a 5.13 40-yard dash, and good work in the drills. Carter’s week at the Senior Bowl was the first step in getting the nation to know his name, and this combine week helped him, as well.

Carter was very smooth and athletic in all the drills; he just seemed prepared for everything. A left tackle in college, Carter may find that a move to guard in the NFL is more fitting for his attributes.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Well, we already knew from his Senior Bowl week that Penning heads into every rep looking for (and often finding) a fight; what he needed to show NFL teams at the combine was that he was also an easy mover with the kind of technique and agility required to play tackle at either side of the line.

Mission accomplished. Penning ran a 4.89 40-yard dash, and he also looked efficient and fluid in the drills, which was important if there were any NFL teams who thought he was just a headbanger at the line of scrimmage. He showed the ability to mirror and pull, and nobody questions his ability to attach any target.

Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

If you’re a safety 15 yards downfield defending a screen, you do not want to see the guy in THAT picture bearing down on you. Paul played left and right tackle for the Golden Hurricane over the last two seasons, but he’s really more of an ass-kicking guard, which his NFL team will undoubtedly realize. Still, Paul did well in the drills and in a straight line, with a 4.89 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 323 pounds.

Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky

Rosenthal led all offensive linemen with a 4.88 40-yard dash, which is what he needed to do at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds. He obviously needs to fill out his frame, but he showed in Indy that he has all the characteristics of a tackle in a heavy passing offense that requires its linemen to get on the move.

Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Strange played guard and tackle for the Mocs, adding to his versatility by playing center during the Senior Bowl week. In Indy, he ran a 5.03 40-yard dash, led all linemen with a 10-foot broad jump, and looked quick and compact in all the drills. Any team looking for interior line help in the middle rounds is likely pointed in this direction.

Cole Strange runs official 5.03-second 40-yard dash at 2022 combine pic.twitter.com/656Dmbzahg — VCP Football (@VCPFootball) March 5, 2022

Looked good in the pulling drill — overall, very quick in his movement.

Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Tom played both center and left tackle for the Demon Deacons, and he added to his list of attributes on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. To “versatility,” we can factor “athleticism” in, as Tom was one of the most efficient movers in the drills. He was fluid and natural, and nothing seemed difficult or out of his range.

Tom also ran a 4.94 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, only the aforementioned Cole Strange had a longer broad jump than Tom’s 9-foot-10 try, and only Trevor Penning and Abraham Lucas had better 3-cone times than Tom’s 7.32 seconds.

1