2022 scouting combine: Defensive backs to watch this weekend

On Sunday, March 6th, sixty-one defensive backs will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field workouts at the scouting combine. This group makes up two positions on the defense: safety and cornerback

As far as the safety position goes, there is a clear drop-off after the number one guy, Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame. So that being said, players will be fighting to get noticed when testing their speed, explosiveness, and fluidity. Whether that is in the speed turn drill, box drill, or just simply running the 40-yard dash.

When it comes to the cornerback position, each analyst seems to have different choices at numbers one, two and three. They say at the combine, a player can lose a million-dollar contract if they don’t test well, and so, that makes this one of the most anticipated positions of the entire weekend.

When it comes to testing change of speed, pad height, hip fluidity and balance, a defensive back must have it all. Some prospects will test better than others, and this Sunday we may find out who our top defensive backs are.

Let’s see which ones have a chance to raise their stock.

Safety: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This 6-foot-1, Senior+ is currently sitting around fourth or fifth at his position on a few draft boards. But after this weekend, he has the potential to become the second or third safety drafted.

In the 2021 season, Brisker totaled 38 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions in his 12 games. The combine will only help his stock, as he has the speed and pure athleticism to out preform some of his peers.

Brisker always moves with ease, whether it’s taking the best angle to prevent a touchdown (clip above), or if its back pedaling down field with a receiver running a post route.

When we watch him in the clip below, we can see how much ground he covers in a quick amount of time. As soon as the ball is snapped, he flips his hips around and mirrors his receiver who is running the seam.

Story continues

When Brisker needs to change direction, it’s sudden yet smooth. He certainly has a chance to raise his stock if he can show these same attributes in the combine drills, that he shows on film.

Safety: JT Woods, Baylor

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Baylor has two defensive backs entering the draft, Jalen Pitre and JT Woods. Woods is currently ranked a bit lower than his teammate but after a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl, he put a lot of people on notice, and now he has a chance to raise his stock at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Matt Corral’s first throw of the game is an INT 😬 let’s see if/how he bounces back. Shoutout my guy JT Woods with the high point for the pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/7MvAHBnrAC — Jordan (@Texans_Thoughts) January 2, 2022

Woods has great height, 6-foot-1, and long limbs for jump balls, but he also uses his long legs to close on ball carriers quickly (clip below). That is how he was able to grab an interception in the Senior Bowl game and also in the Sugar Bowl (clip above) against Ole Miss.

Cornerback: Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Standing at 6-foot-2, Martin Emerson is the ideal size for a cornerback. He isn’t within the top ten among cornerbacks in this year;s draft, but his stock has a chance to rise. This season, he recorded 45 solo tackles and ranked third in the SEC with a coverage grade of 82.9, according to PFF.

There was a certain play that I came across when watching his film that mirrors one of the drills in the combine. It’s the W-drill and it emulates defending a double move. Starting with a back pedal, closing in, then quickly getting back down field.

In the clip below, we see Emerson defending a stop-and-go route perfectly. When the receiver stops and Emerson closes down, he is able to immediately flip his hips and stay in front of the receiver running down the sideline.

In the next clip, Emerson commits his hips to the inside, but what is impressive, is how quick he flips his hips to the outside when the receiver breaks to the sideline.

Cornerback: Kyler Gordon, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

If teams are looking for a cornerback with explosiveness, Kyler Gordon is that guy. Despite his team finishing the season with a 4-8 record, Gordon was all-PAC 12 first team and finished the season with 37 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Gordon plays with a really good twitch, so he can make any last second decision and actually get there.

We can see in the clip above, his explosion off his back foot is where he generates most of his power, this should translate well when Gordon is performing the on-field drills.

Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Auburn

(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Roger McCreary should be looking to set himself apart from the other cornerbacks that are in the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

Currently he is sitting at the No. 4 – No. 8 range, but I believe after Sunday, he may shock some people and move up the board. McCreary has very good footwork and it shows in his film.

McCreary doesn’t often get beat at the release, he has quick choppy feet which should look great when preforming the W and speed-turn drill. He lines up all over the field, outside and inside.

In the clip below, (at the bottom of the screen) McCreary doesn’t lose a single step, nor does he slow down when completing a 360 turn.

1

1