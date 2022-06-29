2022 schedules for every SEC football team
With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, we took a look at every SEC teams’ schedule this fall.
Previously, we ranked every schedule in the SEC from easiest to hardest, with Georgia having the easiest schedule and Vanderbilt having the hardest. You can read that story here.
Here’s a look at the schedule for every SEC team this season:
Alabama Crimson Tide
2022 Alabama Football Schedule
Sept 3 Utah State
Sept 10 at Texas
Sept 17 ULM
Sept 24 Vanderbilt
Oct 1 at Arkansas
Oct 8 Texas A&M
Oct 15 at Tennessee
Oct 22 Mississippi State
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 at LSU
Nov 12 at Ole Miss
Nov 19 Austin Peay
Nov 26 Auburn
Cross-divisional games: Vanderbilt, at Tennessee
Non-conference games: Utah State, at Texas, ULM, Austin Peay
Arkansas Razorbacks
2022 Arkansas Football Schedule
Sept 3 Cincinnati
Sept 10 South Carolina
Sept 17 Missouri State
Sept 24 Texas A&M (in Arlington)
Oct 1 Alabama
Oct 8 at Mississippi State
Oct 15 at BYU
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 at Auburn
Nov 5 Liberty
Nov 12 LSU
Nov 19 Ole Miss
Nov 26 at Missouri
Cross-divisional games: South Carolina, at Missouri
Non-conference games: Cincinnati, Missouri State, at BYU, Liberty
Auburn Tigers
2022 Auburn Football Schedule
Sept 3 Mercer
Sept 10 San Jose State
Sept 17 Penn State
Sept 24 Missouri
Oct 1 LSU
Oct 8 at Georgia
Oct 15 at Ole Miss
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 Arkansas
Nov 5 at Mississippi State
Nov 12 Texas A&M
Nov 19 WKU
Nov 26 at Alabama
Cross-divisional games: Missouri, at Georgia
Non-conference games: Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, WKU
LSU Tigers
2022 LSU Football Schedule
Sept 4 Florida State (in New Orleans)
Sept 10 Southern
Sept 17 Mississippi State
Sept 24 New Mexico
Oct 1 at Auburn
Oct 8 Tennessee
Oct 15 at Florida
Oct 22 Ole Miss
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 Alabama
Nov 12 at Arkansas
Nov 19 UAB
Nov 26 at Texas A&M
Cross-divisional games: Tennessee, at Florida
Non-conference games: Florida State (New Orleans), Southern, New Mexico, UAB
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2022 Mississippi State Football Schedule
Sept 3 Memphis
Sept 10 at Arizona
Sept 17 at LSU
Sept 24 Bowling Green
Oct 1 Texas A&M
Oct 8 Arkansas
Oct 15 at Kentucky
Oct 22 at Alabama
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 Auburn
Nov 12 Georgia
Nov 19 East Tennessee State
Nov 24 at Ole Miss
Cross-divisional games: at Kentucky, Georgia
Non-conference games: Memphis, at Arizona, Bowling Green, East Tennessee State
Ole Miss Rebels
2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule
Sept 3 Troy
Sept 10 Central Arkansas
Sept 17 at Georgia Tech
Sept 24 Tulsa
Oct 1 Kentucky
Oct 8 at Vanderbilt
Oct 15 Auburn
Oct 22 at LSU
Oct 29 at Texas A&M
Nov 5 OPEN DATE
Nov 12 Alabama
Nov 19 at Arkansas
Nov 24 Mississippi State
Cross-divisional games: Kentucky, at Vanderbilt
Non-conference games: Troy, Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech, Tulsa
Texas A&M Aggies
2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Sept 3 Sam Houston
Sept 10 Appalachian State
Sept 17 Miami
Sept 24 Arkansas (in Arlington)
Oct 1 at Mississippi State
Oct 8 at Alabama
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at South Carolina
Oct 29 Ole Miss
Nov 5 Florida
Nov 12 at Auburn
Nov 19 UMass
Nov 26 LSU
Cross-divisional games: at South Carolina, Florida
Non-conference games: Ball State, at Pitt, Akron, UT Martin
Vanderbilt Commodores
2022 Vanderbilt Football Schedule
Aug 27 at Hawaii
Sept 3 Elon
Sept 10 Wake Forest
Sept 17 at Northern Illinois
Sept 24 at Alabama
Oct 1 OPEN DATE
Oct 8 Ole Miss
Oct 15 at Georgia
Oct 22 at Missouri
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 South Carolina
Nov 12 at Kentucky
Nov 19 Florida
Nov 26 Tennessee
Cross-divisional games: at Alabama, Ole Miss
Non-conference games: at Hawaii, Elon, Wake Forest, at Northern Illinois
Tennessee Volunteers
2022 Tennessee Football Schedule
Sept 3 Ball State
Sept 10 at Pitt
Sept 17 Akron
Sept 24 Florida
Oct 1 OPEN DATE
Oct 8 at LSU
Oct 15 Alabama
Oct 22 UT Martin
Oct 29 Kentucky
Nov 5 at Georgia
Nov 12 Missouri
Nov 19 at South Carolina
Nov 26 at Vanderbilt
Cross-divisional games: at LSU, Alabama
Non-conference games: Ball State, at Pitt, Akron, UT Martin
South Carolina Gamecocks
2022 South Carolina Football Schedule
Sept 3 Georgia State
Sept 10 at Arkansas
Sept 17 Georgia
Sept 24 Charlotte
Oct 1 South Carolina State
Oct 8 at Kentucky
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 Texas A&M
Oct 29 Missouri
Nov 5 at Vanderbilt
Nov 12 at Florida
Nov 19 Tennessee
Nov 26 at Clemson
Cross-divisional games: at Arkansas, Texas A&M
Non-conference games: Georgia State, Charlotte, South Carolina State, at Clemson
Missouri Tigers
2022 Missouri Football Schedule
Sept 3 Louisiana Tech
Sept 10 at Kansas State
Sept 17 Abilene Christian
Sept 24 at Auburn
Oct 1 Georgia
Oct 8 at Florida
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 Vanderbilt
Oct 29 at South Carolina
Nov 5 Kentucky
Nov 12 at Tennessee
Nov 19 New Mexico State
Nov 26 Arkansas
Cross-divisional games: at Auburn, Arkansas
Non-conference games: Louisiana tech, at Kansas State, Abilene Christian, New Mexico State
Kentucky Wildcats
2022 Kentucky Football Schedule
Sept 3 Miami University
Sept 10 at Florida
Sept 17 Youngstown State
Sept 24 Northern Illinois
Oct 1 at Ole Miss
Oct 8 South Carolina
Oct 15 Mississippi State
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 at Tennessee
Nov 5 at Missouri
Nov 12 Vanderbilt
Nov 19 Georgia
Nov 26 Louisville
Cross-divisional games: at Ole Miss, Mississippi State
Non-conference games: Miami University, Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, Louisville
Florida Gators
2022 Florida Football Schedule
Sept 3 Utah
Sept 10 Kentucky
Sept 17 USF
Sept 24 at Tennessee
Oct 1 Eastern Washington
Oct 8 Missouri
Oct 15 LSU
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 Georgia (in Jacksonville)
Nov 5 at Texas A&M
Nov 12 South Carolina
Nov 19 at Vanderbilt
Nov 25 at Florida State
Cross-divisional games: LSU, at Texas A&M
Non-conference games: Utah, USF, Eastern Washington, at Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
2022 Georgia Football Schedule
Sept 3 Oregon (in Atlanta)
Sept 10 Samford
Sept 17 at South Carolina
Sept 24 Kent State
Oct 1 at Missouri
Oct 8 Auburn
Oct 15 Vanderbilt
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov 5 Tennessee
Nov 12 at Mississippi State
Nov 19 at Kentucky
Nov 26 Georgia Tech
Cross-divisional games: Auburn, at Mississippi State
Non-conference games: Oregon (Atlanta), Samford, Kent State, Georgia Tech
