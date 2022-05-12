2022 Schedule: Cowboys to open vs Buccaneers for 2nd-straight year

Coming off of quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury in 2020, the Cowboys kicked off the season against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Slated as the Sunday Night Football opener, Prescott and Brady dueled at Raymond James Stadium, combining for 782 passing yards and seven touchdowns. The game ended in thrilling fashion, on a field goal by Tampa Bay with two seconds left. After Brady pump-faked retirement, the NFL sees the matchup fit for a rematch to start the season. This time though, Dallas will be at home.

The Cowboys are opening their season on Sunday Night Football against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 12, 2022

The Cowboys will look severely different from when Amari Cooper sliced the Buccaneers’ secondary apart for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Following the 2021 season opener, Prescott had a message for Brady.

Cowboys host Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in season opener. As Dak Prescott told Tom Brady: “We’ll see y’all again.”pic.twitter.com/2ekCucPIbh — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 12, 2022

While the circumstances might not be how Prescott wanted it to be, he’s got another shot at one of the greats to start the 2022 campaign.

The full 2022 schedule will be released at 7:00 pm Central on Thursday night.

