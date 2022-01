2022 Saints schedule: List of opponents is finalized

In this article:

The Las Vegas Raiders survived their prime-time game with the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the playoffs, securing a second-place finish in the AFC West and teeing up a matchup with the New Orleans Saints. This was the last domino the Saints needed to tip over to finalize their list of opponents for 2022, adding a home game with the Raiders to their schedule.

Specific times and dates will be announced later in the offseason. For now, here is the full and final lineup of teams the Saints will play against in 2022:

Home: Cincinnati Bengals

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2014 (Saints lost 27-10)

Home: Baltimore Ravens

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2014 (Saints lost 34-27)

Home: Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2016 (Saints lost 35-34)

Home: Minnesota Vikings

AP Photo/Brett Duke, File

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2020 (Saints won 52-33)

Home: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2019 playoffs (Saints lost 26-23)

Home: Seattle Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2016 (Saints won 25-20)

Home: Atlanta Falcons

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2021 (Saints lost 27-25)

Home: Carolina Panthers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2021 (Saints won 18-10)

Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in New Orleans: 2021 (Saints won 36-27)

Away: Cleveland Browns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in Cleveland: 2014 (Saints lost 26-24)

Away: Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in Pittsburgh: 2014 (Saints won 35-32)

Away: Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in Philadelphia: 2021 (Saints lost 40-29)

Away: Arizona Cardinals

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last meeting in Arizona: 2016 (Saints won 48-41)

Away: San Francisco 49ers

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in San Francisco: 2016 (Saints won 41-23)

Story continues

Away: Atlanta Falcons

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in Atlanta: 2021 (Saints)

Away: Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in Carolina: 2021 (Saints lost 26-7)

Away: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting in Tampa Bay: 2021 (Saints won 9-0)

1

1

1

1