2022 Rolex 24 results: Helio Castroneves wins again for MSR; Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta win

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Just as he did in the Indy 500, Helio Castroneves took Meyer Shank Racing back to the top of the results board Sunday with a victory in the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The four-time Indy 500 winner, who took team owner Mike Shank to victory circle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time last May, held off a charge by former teammate Ricky Taylor to win the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

It was the second consecutive Rolex 24 win for Castroneves, who is returning to full time competition in the NTT IndyCar Series this season with Meyer Shank Racing. Last year he won Daytona with Wayne Taylor Racing, which he denied a record fourth consecutive Rolex 24 victory.

It was the second overall victory for Mike Shank’s team, which also won the 50th Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Taylor finished second in WTR’s No. 10 as Acuras swept the top two spots at Daytona. Pipo Derani finished third in the No. 31 Cadillac, followed by Loic Duval in the No. 5 Cadillac.

In the LMP2 division, Colton Herta won his prototype debut, snatching the lead with an inside pass on Louis Deeletraz in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA with 11 minutes remaining.

That brought a victory to the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA’s IndyCar star lineup as Herta was teamed with friendly rival Pato O’Ward and incoming rookie Devlin DeFrancesco with amateur Eric Lux.

In a furious battle of Porsches in the new GTD Pro division, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet traded the lead twice in the final five minutes left before Jaminet took the victory for the No. 9 of Pfaff Motorsports (the team that Vanthoor won the GTD title with last year) over the No. 2 of the KCMG team.

Vanthroor skidded through the grass and finished third after contact with Jaminet for the lead in the Le Mans Chicane.

The Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche won the GTD category with Jan Heylen taking the checkered flag.

In LMP3, Felipe Fraga finished a lap ahead of the field as the Riley Motorsports No. 74 Ligier JS P320 won the Rolex 24 class for the second consecutive year.

With 61 cars, the largest field in seven years, the race featured 17 caution flags that eliminated some big-name contenders.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Ally Cadillac was among the casualties as he made contact with a GT car near the halfway point, ending his hopes of a win.

2022 Rolex 24 results: Helio Castroneves wins again for MSR; Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta win originally appeared on NBCSports.com