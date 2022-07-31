2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club

Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days.

On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.

Finau is taking home a check worth $1.512 million. Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 prize money

