2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club
Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days.
On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.
Finau is taking home a check worth $1.512 million. Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
-26
$1,512,000
T2
-21
$635,600
T2
-21
$635,600
T2
-21
$635,600
5
-20
$344,400
6
-19
$304,500
7
-18
$283,500
T8
-17
$254,100
T8
-17
$254,100
T10
-16
$203,700
T10
-16
$203,700
T10
-16
$203,700
T10
-16
$203,700
T14
-15
$153,300
T14
-15
$153,300
T14
-15
$153,300
T17
-14
$128,100
T17
-14
$128,100
T17
-14
$128,100
T20
-13
$99,120
T20
-13
$99,120
T20
-13
$99,120
T20
-13
$99,120
T24
-12
$68,460
T24
-12
$68,460
T24
-12
$68,460
T24
-12
$68,460
T24
-12
$68,460
T24
-12
$68,460
T30
-11
$50,340
T30
-11
$50,340
T30
-11
$50,340
T30
-11
$50,340
T30
-11
$50,340
T30
-11
$50,340
T30
-11
$50,340
T37
-10
$36,540
T37
-10
$36,540
T37
-10
$36,540
T37
-10
$36,540
T37
-10
$36,540
T37
-10
$36,540
T37
-10
$36,540
T44
-9
$26,523
T44
-9
$26,523
T44
-9
$26,523
T44
-9
$26,523
T44
-9
$26,523
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T49
-8
$20,622
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T57
-7
$18,648
T67
-6
$17,640
T67
-6
$17,640
T69
-5
$17,136
T69
-5
$17,136
T69
-5
$17,136
T69
-5
$17,136
73
-4
$16,716
74
-2
$16,548
75
-1
$16,380