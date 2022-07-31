2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Jourdan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Finau
    Tony Finau
    American professional golfer

Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days.

On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.

Finau is taking home a check worth $1.512 million. Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage ClassicScores | Winner’s Bag | PGA Tour all-time money list

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Tony Finau

-26

$1,512,000

T2

Patrick Cantlay

-21

$635,600

T2

Cameron Young

-21

$635,600

T2

Taylor Pendrith

-21

$635,600

5

Stephan Jaeger

-20

$344,400

6

Taylor Moore

-19

$304,500

7

J.H. Kim

-18

$283,500

T8

Wyndham Clark

-17

$254,100

T8

J.J. Spaun

-17

$254,100

T10

Matt Wallace

-16

$203,700

T10

Charley Hoffman

-16

$203,700

T10

Russell Henley

-16

$203,700

T10

Scott Stallings

-16

$203,700

T14

Troy Merritt

-15

$153,300

T14

Cameron Davis

-15

$153,300

T14

Si Woo Kim

-15

$153,300

T17

Jason Day

-14

$128,100

T17

Vincent Whaley

-14

$128,100

T17

Chris Kirk

-14

$128,100

T20

Will Zalatoris

-13

$99,120

T20

Callum Tarren

-13

$99,120

T20

Cameron Champ

-13

$99,120

T20

Kurt Kitayama

-13

$99,120

T24

Hayden Buckley

-12

$68,460

T24

Ben Martin

-12

$68,460

T24

Sam Ryder

-12

$68,460

T24

Max Homa

-12

$68,460

T24

Michael Thompson

-12

$68,460

T24

Adam Svensson

-12

$68,460

T30

Bo Hoag

-11

$50,340

T30

Brandon Wu

-11

$50,340

T30

Justin Lower

-11

$50,340

T30

Richy Werenski

-11

$50,340

T30

Henrik Norlander

-11

$50,340

T30

Nick Watney

-11

$50,340

T30

Brendan Steele

-11

$50,340

T37

Adam Scott

-10

$36,540

T37

Adam Hadwin

-10

$36,540

T37

David Lipsky

-10

$36,540

T37

Russell Knox

-10

$36,540

T37

Seth Reeves

-10

$36,540

T37

Trey Mullinax

-10

$36,540

T37

Sung-Hoon Kang

-10

$36,540

T44

Keegan Bradley

-9

$26,523

T44

Lee Hodges

-9

$26,523

T44

Patrick Rodgers

-9

$26,523

T44

KK Limbhasut

-9

$26,523

T44

Tyler Duncan

-9

$26,523

T49

Luke Donald

-8

$20,622

T49

Rory Sabbatini

-8

$20,622

T49

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

-8

$20,622

T49

Jhonattan Vegas

-8

$20,622

T49

Roger Sloan

-8

$20,622

T49

Kevin Streelman

-8

$20,622

T49

Christopher Gotterup

-8

$20,622

T49

Zach Johnson

-8

$20,622

T57

Doc Redman

-7

$18,648

T57

Cameron Tringale

-7

$18,648

T57

Ryan Brehm

-7

$18,648

T57

David Lingmerth

-7

$18,648

T57

Austin Cook

-7

$18,648

T57

John Huh

-7

$18,648

T57

Nate Lashley

-7

$18,648

T57

Wesley Bryan

-7

$18,648

T57

Stewart Cink

-7

$18,648

T57

Sahith Theegala

-7

$18,648

T67

Bo Van Pelt

-6

$17,640

T67

Danny Willett

-6

$17,640

T69

Beau Hossler

-5

$17,136

T69

Chris Naegel

-5

$17,136

T69

Austin Smotherman

-5

$17,136

T69

Webb Simpson

-5

$17,136

73

Peter Malnati

-4

$16,716

74

Patton Kizzire

-2

$16,548

75

William McGirt

-1

$16,380

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

Recommended Stories