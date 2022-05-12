2022 regular-season schedule: Giants’ full 18-week slate
The full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is now out, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up.
First up, the preseason:
Week 1: Giants at New England Patriots
Week 2: Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3: Giants at New York Jets
Note: Photos are of previous games (obviously). Captions reflect when and where games were played, not when and where games will be played in 2022 (check the headline on each for dates and times).
Week 1: Giants at Tennessee Titans
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
September 11 on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 2: Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
September 18 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 3: Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
September 26 on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m.
Week 4: Giants vs. Chicago Bears
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
October 2 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5: Giants at Green Bay Packers in London
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
October 9 on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET
Week 6: Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
October 16 on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 7: Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
October 23 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 8: Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
October 30 on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 9: BYE
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Week 10: Giants vs. Houston Texans
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
November 13 on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 11: Giants vs. Detroit Lions
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
November 20 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12: Giants at Dallas Cowboys
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
November 24 on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 13: Giants vs. Washington Commanders
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
December 4 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 14: Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
December 11 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 15: Giants at Washington Commanders
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
December 17 or 18 on TBD at TBD
Week 16: Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
December 24 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 17: Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
January 1 on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18: Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
January 7/8 on TBD at TBD
