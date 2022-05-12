2022 regular-season schedule: Giants’ full 18-week slate

In this article:

The full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is now out, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up.

First up, the preseason:

Note: Photos are of previous games (obviously). Captions reflect when and where games were played, not when and where games will be played in 2022 (check the headline on each for dates and times).

Week 1: Giants at Tennessee Titans

September 11 on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

September 18 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 3: Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

September 26 on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: Giants vs. Chicago Bears

October 2 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5: Giants at Green Bay Packers in London

October 9 on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 6: Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

October 16 on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 7: Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

October 23 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 8: Giants at Seattle Seahawks

October 30 on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Giants vs. Houston Texans

November 13 on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 11: Giants vs. Detroit Lions

November 20 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12: Giants at Dallas Cowboys

November 24 on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13: Giants vs. Washington Commanders

December 4 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 14: Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

December 11 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 15: Giants at Washington Commanders

December 17 or 18 on TBD at TBD

Week 16: Giants at Minnesota Vikings

December 24 on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 17: Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

January 1 on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18: Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

January 7/8 on TBD at TBD

