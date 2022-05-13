2022 regular-season schedule: Eagles’ full 18-week slate

The Eagles 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday night and the team is set up to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency, and then on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Browns from the Titans via a trade.

The schedule is favorable despite the fact that the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

The divisional opponents are set and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games.

Week 1 at Detroit Lions

Sept. 11 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox

Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sept. 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF) 8:30 p.m. ET ABC

Week 3 at Washington Commanders

Sept. 25 at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Fox

Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct. 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS

Week 5 at Arizona Cardinals

Oct. 9 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Week 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS

Week 9 at Houston Texans

Nov. 3 at Houston Texans (TNF) 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video

Week 10 vs. Washington Commanders

Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF) 8;15 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 11 at Indianapolis Colts

Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS

Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers

Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans

Dec. 4 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Fox

Week 14 at New York Giants

Dec. 11 at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

Week 15 at Chicago Bears

Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday) 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints

Jan. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox

Week 18 vs. New York Giants

Jan. 7/8 vs. New York Giants TBD TBD

