2022 regular-season schedule: Eagles’ full 18-week slate
The Eagles 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday night and the team is set up to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.
Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency, and then on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Browns from the Titans via a trade.
The schedule is favorable despite the fact that the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.
The divisional opponents are set and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games.
Week 1 at Detroit Lions
Sept. 11 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox
Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sept. 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF) 8:30 p.m. ET ABC
Week 3 at Washington Commanders
Sept. 25 at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Fox
Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct. 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS
Week 5 at Arizona Cardinals
Oct. 9 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
Week 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct. 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS
Week 9 at Houston Texans
Nov. 3 at Houston Texans (TNF) 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video
Week 10 vs. Washington Commanders
Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF) 8;15 p.m. ET ESPN
Week 11 at Indianapolis Colts
Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS
Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers
Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans
Dec. 4 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Fox
Week 14 at New York Giants
Dec. 11 at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox
Week 15 at Chicago Bears
Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox
Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys
Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday) 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints
Jan. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox
Week 18 vs. New York Giants
Jan. 7/8 vs. New York Giants TBD TBD
