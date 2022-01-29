2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl practice schedule, game-day rosters
Dan Campbell
The Eagles are entering the 2022 NFL offseason with some stability after rookie head coach Nick Sirianni, led the Birds back to the postseason with a 9-8 record.
Philadelphia will now enter the offseason with $24 million in salary-cap space, three first-round picks, and four of the first-51 picks in April’s selection process.
The Draft officially starts in Mobile, and that means the Reese’s Senior Bowl is prepared to kick off a week of practice and festivities before next Sunday’s 72nd edition.
In 2021, there were six Senior Bowl participants drafted in the first round, 35 through the first three rounds, and 106 total picks, representing 41% of the entire 2021 NFL Draft.
As of Week 1 of this season, there are 626 Senior Bowl alums on NFL active rosters, which means 37% of all NFL players played in the Senior Bowl.
Here’s a look at the players that will be participating in the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Coaching Staffs
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and assistant Duce Staley watch action against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
With non-playoff teams starting their preparation for the NFL draft, Jim Nagy and the staff over at the Reese’s Senior Bowl are in charge of naming the coaching staffs for both teams.
With both franchises having the top-two picks, Robert Saleh of the Jets and Dan Campbell of the Lions are bringing their staffs down to Mobile, Alabama for the 73rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Only college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates are eligible for the game and it provides NFL teams, scouts, and executives with an early look at some potential future stars.
The teams with the lowest winning percentage that season usually get the first opportunity to coach in the game, but only if a majority of their staff – and head coach – are intact.
Last year in 2021, the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins coaching staffs led the charge after the Eagles declined, and the Jaguars and Jets were both hiring new head coaches.
Jacksonville had Urban Meyer, who was fired, and the team will now conduct another search.
The game will be aired live on the NFL Network at 2:30 ET. The Lions own the No. 2 pick, while the Jets own the Nos. 4 and 10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft.
Philadelphia owns the 15th and 16th picks as of now.
Practice schedule
Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Practice will be at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., with the American and National teams swapping practice times each day. Practices are available to the public, with media seating between sections 122-129.
Quarterbacks
Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
National Team
Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)
Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)
Carson Strong (Nevada)
American Team
Sam Howell (North Carolina)
Malik Willis (Liberty)
Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)
Running Backs
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
American Team
James Cook (Georgia)
Dameon Pierce (Florida)
D’Vonte Price (Florida International)
Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama)
National Team
Rachaad White (Arizona State)
Hassan Haskins (Michigan)
Abram Smith (Baylor)
Tyler Badie (Missouri)
Jerome Ford (Cincinnati)
Fullbacks
Jeremiah Hall (Oklahoma)
Connor Heyward (Michigan State)
Wide Receiver
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
American Team
Calvin Austin III (Memphis)
Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss)
Danny Gray (SMU)
Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee)
Reggie Roberson Jr. (SMU)
Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)
Tre Turner (Virginia Tech)
National Team
Alec Pierce (Cincinnati)
Khalil Shakir (Boise State)
Romeo Doubs (Nevada)
Christian Watson (North Dakota State)
Jahan Dotson (Penn State)
Bo Melton (Rutgers)
Braylon Sanders
Tight End
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
American Team
Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State)
Grant Calcaterra (SMU)
Greg Dulcich (UCLA)
Isaiah Likely (South Carolina)
National Team
Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin)
Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)
Trey McBride (Colorado State)
Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)
Cole Turner (Nevada)
Offensive Line
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Amrican Team
Spencer Burford (UTSA)
Luke Fortner (Kentucky)
Ed Ingram (LSU)
Braxton Jones (Southern Utah)
Darian Kinnard (Kentucky)
Cade Mays (Tennessee)
Max Mitchell (Louisiana)
Dylan Parham (Memphis)
Chris Paul (Tulsa)
Jamaree Salyer (Georgia)
Justin Shaffer (Georgia)
Lecitus Smith (Virginia Tech)
National Team
Marquis Hayes (Oklahoma)
Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan)
Ja’Tyre Carter (Southern)
Abraham Lucas (Washington State)
Andrew Stueber (Michigan)
Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)
Nick Zakelj (Fordham)
Zion Johnson (Boston College)
Trevor Penning (UNI)
Cole Strange (Chattanooga)
Matt Waletzko (North Dakota)
Daniel Faalele (Minnesota)
Defensive line
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) fumbles as he’s hit by South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
American Team
Amare Barno (Virginia Tech)
Zachary Carter (Florida)
Micheal Clemons (Texas A&M)
Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina)
Neil Farrell Jr. (LSU)
Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)
DeAngelo Malone (Western Kentucky)
Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)
Josh Paschal (Kentucky)
John Ridgeway III (Arkansas)
Cameron Thomas (San Diego State)
Isaiah Thomas (Oklahoma)
Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)
National Team
Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati)
Travis Jones (UConn)
Dominique Robinson (Miami OH)
Logan Hall (Houston)
Boye Mafe (Minnesota)
Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)
Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)
Tyreke Smith (Ohio State)
Esezi Otomewo (Minnesota)
Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State)
Otito Ogbonnia (UCLA)
Linebackers
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
American Team
Damone Clark (LSU)
JoJo Domann (Nebraska)
Aaron Hansford (Texas A&M)
D’Marco Jackson (Appalachian State)
Jeremiah Moon (Florida)
Channing Tindall (Georgia)
Quay Walker (Georgia)
National Team
Terrel Bernard (Baylor)
Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati)
Mike Rose (Iowa State)
Jesse Luketa (Penn State)
Kyron Johnson (Kansas)
Devin Lloyd (Utah)
Sterling Weatherford (Miami, Ohio)
Chad Muma (Wyoming)
Brian Asamoah II (Oklahoma)
Troy Andersen (Montana State)
Defensive backs
Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
American Team
Tycen Anderson (Toledo)
Yusuf Corker (Kentucky)
Akayleb Evans (Missouri)
Mario Goodrich (Clemson)
Derion Kendrick (Georgia)
Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston)
Roger McCreary (Auburn)
Leon O’Neal Jr. (Texas A&M)
Alontae Taylor (Tennessee)
Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska)
Josh Thompson (Texas)
Tariq Woolen (UTSA)
National Team
Coby Bryant (Cincinnati)
Jalen Pitre (Baylor)
Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State)
Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State)
Damarri Mathis (Pittsburgh)
Jaylen Watson (Washington State)
JT Woods (Baylor)
Gregory Junior (Ouachita Baptist)
Joseph Kerby (Illinois)
Special Teams
Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker (17) punts the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
LS Cal Adomitis (Pittsburgh)
P Jake Camarda (Georgia)
PK Cameron Dicker (Texas)
PK Andrew Mevis (Iowa State)
LS Jordan Silver (Arkansas)
P Jordan Stout (Penn State)
