2022 recruiting rankings for current and future SEC schools heading into the new year
The 2021 year is coming to an end which means the College Football Playoffs and remaining bowl games are upon us. It also means the push for the February signing day will be here before you know.
Currently, the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs are jockeying for the top spot for the top recruiting class. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies currently hold that honor for the time being.
New head coaches Brian Kelly (LSU Tigers) and Billy Napier (Florida Gators) are further back on the list. During a transition class, it can prove to be a bit more of an arduous task. Both teams are sitting in the bottom half of the SEC in terms of their ranking.
Future SEC teams with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns have done well in their classes, but where do they rank among their future conference teams?
Rankings courtesy of On3 Sports database:
Texas A&M Aggies
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 95.43
Top Recruit: Walker Nolen, DL (No. 2 Overall)
Alabama Crimson Tide
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 94.75
Top Recruit: Jeremiah Alexander, Edge (No. 9 Overall)
Georgia Bulldogs
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
On3 Rating: 94.28
Top Recruit: Malaki Starks, Athlete (No.6 Overall)
Texas Longhorns
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 92.33
Top Recruit: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle (No. 15 Overall)
Oklahoma Sooners
DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
On3 Rating: 90.79
Top Recruit: Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back (No. 80 Overall)
Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 89.74
Top Recruit: Kiyaunta Goodwin, Offensive Tackle (No. 19 Overall)
Missouri Tigers
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 89.69
Top Recruit: Luther Burden, WR (No. 12 Overall)
Auburn Tigers
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 89.46
Top Recruit: Robert Woodyard, Linebacker (No. 185 Overall)
LSU Tigers
Gus Stark, LSU Tigers Athletics
On3 Rating: 89.24
Top Recruit: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle (No. 31 Overall)
Tennessee Volunteers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 89.17
Top Recruit: Tyre West, Defensive Line (No. 141 Overall)
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 88.53
Top Recruit: Isaiah Sategna, Wide Receiver (No. 124 Overall)
South Carolina Gamecocks
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 88.01
Top Recruit: Keenan Nelson Jr, Safety (No. 295 Overall)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 87.96
Top Recruit: Marquez Dortch, Wide Receiver (No. 212 Overall)
Mississippi Rebels
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 87.85
Top Recruit: Zxavian Harris, Defensive Line (No. 170 Overall)
Florida Gators
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 87.34
Top Recruit: Kamari Wilson, Safety (No. 36 Overall)
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
On3 Rating: 86.86
Top Recruit: Darren Agu, Edge (No. 326 Overall)
