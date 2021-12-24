2022 recruiting rankings for current and future SEC schools heading into the new year

The 2021 year is coming to an end which means the College Football Playoffs and remaining bowl games are upon us. It also means the push for the February signing day will be here before you know.

Currently, the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs are jockeying for the top spot for the top recruiting class. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies currently hold that honor for the time being.

New head coaches Brian Kelly (LSU Tigers) and Billy Napier (Florida Gators) are further back on the list. During a transition class, it can prove to be a bit more of an arduous task. Both teams are sitting in the bottom half of the SEC in terms of their ranking.

Future SEC teams with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns have done well in their classes, but where do they rank among their future conference teams?

Rankings courtesy of On3 Sports database:

Texas A&M Aggies

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 95.43

Top Recruit: Walker Nolen, DL (No. 2 Overall)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 94.75

Top Recruit: Jeremiah Alexander, Edge (No. 9 Overall)

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart, Nick Saban

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

On3 Rating: 94.28

Top Recruit: Malaki Starks, Athlete (No.6 Overall)

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 92.33

Top Recruit: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle (No. 15 Overall)

Oklahoma Sooners

DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

On3 Rating: 90.79

Top Recruit: Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back (No. 80 Overall)

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 89.74

Top Recruit: Kiyaunta Goodwin, Offensive Tackle (No. 19 Overall)

Missouri Tigers

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 89.69

Top Recruit: Luther Burden, WR (No. 12 Overall)

Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 89.46

Top Recruit: Robert Woodyard, Linebacker (No. 185 Overall)

LSU Tigers

Gus Stark, LSU Tigers Athletics

On3 Rating: 89.24

Top Recruit: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle (No. 31 Overall)

Tennessee Volunteers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

On3 Rating: 89.17

Top Recruit: Tyre West, Defensive Line (No. 141 Overall)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 88.53

Top Recruit: Isaiah Sategna, Wide Receiver (No. 124 Overall)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 88.01

Top Recruit: Keenan Nelson Jr, Safety (No. 295 Overall)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 87.96

Top Recruit: Marquez Dortch, Wide Receiver (No. 212 Overall)

Mississippi Rebels

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 87.85

Top Recruit: Zxavian Harris, Defensive Line (No. 170 Overall)

Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 87.34

Top Recruit: Kamari Wilson, Safety (No. 36 Overall)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

On3 Rating: 86.86

Top Recruit: Darren Agu, Edge (No. 326 Overall)

1

1

1

1