2022 RBC Heritage Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

After the year’s first major, a loaded field of several of the biggest names in golf is headed to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage.

Last season, Stewart Cink fired 63s on Thursday and Friday and eventually left Harbour Town Golf Links with the win with his son Reagan on the bag.

This time around, Justin Thomas opens as the betting favorite at +1300 followed closely by two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Other big names in the field include Dustin Johnson, Players champion Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay and Daniel Berger.

The Pete Dye-designed Harbour Town will play as a par 71 measuring 7,191 yards this week.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 RBC Heritage. All times Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee times Players 7:10 a.m. Cameron Young, Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala 7:21 a.m. Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim 7:32 a.m. James Hahn, Charl Schwartzel, Kramer Hickok 7:43 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Charley Hoffmann 7:54 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Tway 8:05 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover, Robert Streb 8:16 a.m. Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton, Luke Donald 8:27 a.m. Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan, Martin Trainer 8:38 a.m. Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Charles Howell III 8:49 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk 9:00 a.m. Ben Martin, Doc Redman, Joseph Bramlett 11:50 a.m. Ian Poulter, Wesley Bryan, Maverick McNealy 12:01 p.m. Aaron Wise, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley 12:12 p.m. Harold Varner III, Matt Fitzpatrick, Morgan Hoffmann 12:23 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Patton Kizzire, Jim Furyk 12:34 p.m. Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett 12:45 p.m. C.T. Pan, Davis Love III, Zach Johnson 12:56 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson 1:07 p.m. Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im 1:18 p.m. Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar 1:29 p.m. Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Hadwin 1:40 p.m. Michael Gligic, Bryson Nimmer, James Piot

10th tee

Tee times Players 7:10 a.m. Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda 7:21 a.m. Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan 7:32 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Pat Perez, Mito Pereira 7:43 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Luke List, William McGirt 7:54 a.m. Branden Grace, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson 8:05 a.m. Tom Hoge, Jason Kokrak, Sung Kang 8:16 a.m. Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes 8:27 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel 8:38 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry 8:49 a.m. Chris Kirk, Nick Watney, Beau Hossler 9:00 a.m. Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Stephen Jaeger 11:50 a.m. Scott Brown, Cameron Tringale, Alex Noren 12:01 p.m. Scott Piercy, Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood 12:12 p.m. Brice Garnett, Bill Haas, Wyndham Clark 12:23 p.m. K.H. Lee, Brendon Todd, Dylan Frittelli 12:34 p.m. Brian Gay, Lanto Griffin, J.T. Poston 12:45 p.m. Chad Ramey, Sebastian Munoz, Chez Reavie 12:56 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Rickie Fowler 1:07 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Brian Harman 1:18 p.m. Scott Stallings, Jonathan Byrd, Anirban Lahiri 1:29 p.m. Danny Lee, Brandon Hagy, Matthew NeSmith 1:40 p.m. Adam Svensson, Takumi Kanaya, Morgan Deneen

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 14th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, April 15th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 16th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 17th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

