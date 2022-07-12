2022 QB Positional Preview: Dillon Gabriel leading the way for the Oklahoma Sooners

The quarterback position at the University of Oklahoma has become as prominent a spot as there is in college sports. For more than two decades, the Sooners have deployed incredibly talented players at the position to the tune of four Heisman Trophy winners and multiple finalists.

Though there’s been a ton of turnover at the position since Lincoln Riley left for the USC Trojans, the Sooners are still in a great spot at quarterback heading into 2022.

With Dillon Gabriel at the helm and Jeff Lebby calling the plays, there are high expectations for the Oklahoma Sooners offensively and for good reason; Dillon Gabriel has the stuff.

Starter: Dillon Gabriel

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Just hours after former starting quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal, [autotag]Dillon Gabriel[/autotag] committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. The writing was on the wall. Despite the smoke screen, Williams was gone and the Sooners coaching staff wasted little time declaring their veteran quarterback the starter heading into spring ball.

Gabriel’s performance in camp and in the spring game further cemented his status as the Oklahoma Sooners’ starting quarterback and he’s a big reason the Sooners are considered the favorites to win the Big 12.

In 26 starts for the UCF Golden Knights, Gabriel threw 70 touchdowns and more than 8,000 passing yards. According to Pro Football Focus, which doesn’t subtract rushing yards for sacks as the NCAA does, Gabriel ran for 634 yards and eight touchdowns in his 26 games for the Golden Knights. 347 of those yards came on designed runs. He’s not going to run the ball like Williams or former Sooners’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, but he can certainly beat you with his legs.

Looking at adjusted completion percentage, which removes drops and throwaways from the stat line, Pro Football Focus credits Gabriel with a 71.7% completion percentage.

Story continues

He’s a quarterback that can push the ball downfield, as evidenced by his 11.9 average depth of target and a PFF grade of 70.7 on balls that travel 20 or more yards down the field.

Dillon Gabriel’s an efficient passer and his knowledge of Jeff Lebby’s offense provides the Oklahoma Sooners the opportunity to keep the high level of offense going that they enjoyed during the Lincoln Riley era.

Ralph Rucker

Oklahoma’s Ralph Rucker (19) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

With [autotag]Spencer Rattler[/autotag] at South Carolina and [autotag]Caleb Williams[/autotag] at USC, [autotag]Ralph Rucker[/autotag] is the only quarterback from the 2021 roster with game experience. Though it came in mop-up duty in the 77-0 blowout win of [autotag]Western Carolina[/autotag], that experience matters for something. And with a year under his belt in Norman, he’s the one quarterback that has some experience with the players on offense that remained after the coaching change and against the teams the Sooners faced in 2021.

It’s unlikely he’ll be the backup quarterback, but Rucker is a valuable member of the quarterback room with his year of college football experience. Being a part of the week-to-week preparation last year gives him a bit of a headstart when the Sooners do their game prep against similar 2022 opponents.

Nick Evers

Quarterback Nick Evers (7) throws a pass during the University of Oklahoma’s first Spring football practice at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not long after Jeff Lebby arrived in Norman, he made it a point to get in touch with quarterback [autotag]Nick Evers[/autotag] who had recently decommitted from Florida following the coaching transition from [autotag]Dan Mullen[/autotag] to [autotag]Billy Napier[/autotag].

Evers committed not long after that and the Sooners had their quarterback for the 2022 cycle. Still a developing player, Evers offers an athletic profile to the position that makes him a dual-threat option in the Sooners’ offense.

Evers will figure into the backup quarterback competition with an eye on the starting job in 2023 if Dillon Gabriel takes his talents to the NFL after this season.

Davis Beville

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Davis Beville (17) drops back to pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While Evers is a talented four-star prospect, after the spring game, it was expected Oklahoma would add a veteran arm to their quarterback depth chart. To accomplish that, they added Davis Beville via the transfer portal to add to the quarterback competition for 2022.

Beville has some experience, serving as the backup to Kenny Pickett at Pitt. He played in nine games during his time at Pitt, completing 68.8% of his passes for 237 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

In the only extended playing time of his career, Beville came in for the injured Nick Patti. Beville completed 14 of 18 passes for 149 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He averaged 8.8 yards per attempt and had a solid performance, but his interception in the final minute as the Panthers were driving to tie or take the lead sealed the win for Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

Beville’s experience adds a solid floor to the Sooners quarterback depth chart in the event Gabriel is forced to miss time in the 2022 season.

Micah Bowens

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Micah Bowens (5) runs with the ball during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Another name to throw into the backup quarterback position battle is Micah Bowens. Bowens, who transferred in from Penn State hasn’t played a snap of college football in his two years between the Nittany Lions and the Oklahoma Sooners. With the logjam at quarterback heading into fall practice, Bowens will have to distinguish himself from the pack if he hopes to see playing time in 2022.

General Booty

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby during the University of Oklahoma’s Spring football practice in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Adding to the logjam at quarterback is Tyler Junior College transfer quarterback General Booty. Booty led the junior college ranks with 3,410 passing yards, averaging 284.2 yards per game. He threw 27 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

A

2022 Outlook

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel is the starter, of that we can be certain. After that, there’s little known about the quarterback depth chart. Of the players that played in the spring game, Rucker was arguably the best, but that won’t be the only thing the Sooners coaching staff uses to determine the quarterback hierarchy.

Brent Venables believes competition will lead to clarity and while they have options at backup quarterback, it’s uncertain who leads the way for Oklahoma if the Sooners are without their starter.

Based on experience alone, one would figure Davis Beville has the inside track to be the backup in 2022, but don’t count out the rest of the talented Sooners signal-callers.

1

1